Where you can find fresh-picked sweet corn in the suburbs

Farm stands are treasure troves of summer riches right now, with just-picked sweet corn in the spotlight. The ears are at their peak through coming weeks, thanks to staggered plantings that stretch the season.

Here's a roundup of some of the great places to find corn on the cob, other harvest delights and artisan treats to give your summertime meals pure farm-to-table flavor. Some of these spots also offer their wares at farmers markets for broader access.

DuPage County

Sonny Acres Farm

29W310 North Ave., West Chicago, (630) 231-3859, sonnyacres.com, www.facebook.com/sonnyacres

The pumpkin farm, dating to 1883, offers local produce for sale all summer, a market and a variety of activities for children including a self-feed petting zoo, pony and train rides. The outdoor kitchen serves up burgers, hot dogs and other fare. Concerts are an added attraction.

Kane County

Wiltse's Farm Produce

50W379 Route 38, Maple Park, (815) 739-6179, www.facebook.com/wiltsefarm, www.wiltsefarm.com

Calling it the Wiltse trifecta, they offer yellow, white and bicolor sweet corn. The family has been growing and selling vegetables for four generations, and their motto is "picked for perfection." Wiltse's is among some of the local farm stands offering Illinois cantaloupe grown by Mitchell Melons in Tampico in Whiteside County.

Theis Farm Market and Greenhouse

6N953 County Line Road, Maple Park, (815) 757-1090, www.theisfarmmarket.com, www.facebook.com/TheisFarmMarket

In addition to their main farm stand, their sweet corn and produce pops up at farmers markets this season. Their stand promises great-tasting fruits and vegetables grown on the farm, plus select produce from other growers to offer a wide selection for convenience.

Windy Acres Farm

37W446 Fabyan Parkway, Geneva, (630) 232-6429, windyacresfarmstand.com, www.facebook.com/windyacresfarmstand

The family farm is known for its sweet corn and produce, plus pies and other treats. Multiple greenhouses also are a draw.

Find freshly picked corn at local farm stands or take a drive to ones in rural areas. - Shaw Media

Stade's Farm & Market

3709 Miller Road, McHenry, (815) 675-6396, stadesfarmandmarket.com, www.facebook.com/stadesfarmandmarket

Stade's staggers the plantings of different varieties of sweet corn so they can pick corn for you all summer long. You also can enjoy the experience of picking your own berries and vegetables. They feature their own bakery goods, as well as specialty and gourmet foods in the country market. Barbecue fans will find Smokin' Blue BBQ on various weekends; new are meats and sides by the pound in addition to meals.

Cody's Farm & Orchard

19502 River Road, Marengo, (815) 568-7976, www.codysfarm.com, Facebook at tinyurl.com/4x2vzduu

Cody's sweet corn is in season, along with a variety of fresh produce. They also have convenient farm stands in Woodstock and Crystal Lake. A sampling of current items ranges from broccoli, cabbage and beets to potatoes, onions and summer squash.

Kendall and Will counties

Keller's Farmstand

2500 Johnson Road, Oswego, (630) 219-8194, www.kellersfarmstand.com, www.facebook.com/kellersfarmstand

The family traces its local history back to Adam Keller, who made his way to America from Germany and started farming circa 1852 in the Naperville area. Their farm stand locations include one in Plainfield at 15066 S. Wallin Drive. Each currently features sweet corn, as well as tomatoes, melons and other summer favorites. This is the 30th anniversary for their farm stand business.

DeKalb County

Yaeger's Farm Market

14643 Route 38, DeKalb, (815) 756-6005, yaegersfarmmarket.com

Their smiling, personified ear of corn sign is up, indicating the farm's specialty bicolor sweet corn is on hand at the spacious farm stand offering fruits and vegetables, as well as flowers and artisan foods. Available are tomatoes, onions, beets, garlic, cucumbers, zucchini, watermelon, cherries, Michigan blueberries, peaches, nectarines, plums, green beans, baker potatoes, B size red potatoes, and sweet potatoes.

Bountiful Blessings Farm Produce

15565 McGirr Road, Hinckley, (320) 217-9253, bountifulblessingsfarm.weebly.com/index.html, facebook.com/BountifulBlessingsProduce

They offer fresh-picked sweet corn, along with their own melons and other produce. Baked goods are also a highlight, and special orders are accepted.

Wessels' Family Farm is marking its 45th anniversary of farming in DeKalb County. - Shaw Media

2023 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, (815) 751-1780, www.facebook.com/wesselsfamilyfarm

This year marks the 45th anniversary of farming in DeKalb County for Wessels' Family Farm, which opened for the season with sweet corn July 22. They planted their first sweet corn on April 7, and fans know it's worth the wait.

LaSalle County

Country Kids Produce

4301 Plank Road, Peru, (815) 343-1292, Facebook at tinyurl.com/au2n5r5p

Sweet corn varieties are a specialty, but they sweeten the produce lineup with southern Illinois peaches in season right now to complement their tomatoes and other summer staples. The stand is located right across from the airport.

Whiteside County

Selmi's Greenhouse and Farm Market

1206 Dixon Ave., Rock Falls, (815) 626-3830, www.selmi.com, www.facebook.com/selmifarm

Picked fresh, often multiple times a day, is Selmi's "super sweet" bicolor corn, which they claim is so good you can skip the butter. It's a whole grain, tastes great and has plenty of nutrients, they add. The fourth-generation, family-owned business has a deep tradition rooted in the Sauk Valley area. They have stands in Dixon, Sterling and Rock Falls.