Dining events: Blanco Cocina + Cantina debuts in Oak Brook

The new Blanco Cocina + Cantina in Oak Brook will serve barbecue pork tacos and more starting Tuesday, Aug. 17. Courtesy of Blanco Cocina + Cantina

Modern Mexican

If you're craving Mexican fare you're in luck, as Blanco Cocina + Cantina is opening its first Chicago-area location on Tuesday, Aug. 17, in Oak Brook. Serving a variety of Sonoran-style Mexican food, the menu features chimichangas with four filling options (short rib machaca, braised chicken, ground beef, and bean and cheese), tiger shrimp fajitas, slow-cooked barbecue pork tacos, short rib machaca cheese crisp and more. And don't overlook the housemade cocktails, featuring the jalapeño and pineapple margarita made with chile verde liqueur and habanero bitters; mezcal and tequila flights; frozen margaritas and palomas on tap; and the Oaxacan Shandy, a blend of pineapple, blood orange liqueur, ana maria tequila, Mexican beer and cilantro. The restaurant, which is open for lunch and dinner, offers an expansive patio and an open dining room.

The new Blanco Cocina + Cantina in Oak Brook serves up a variety of housemade cocktails. - Courtesy of Blanco Cocina + Cantina

"Bringing my favorite Mexican food dishes to one of my favorite cities this summer is very exciting," Sam Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts, said in a prepared statement. "Blanco is a place to sit back, relax, and raise a margarita to good times and good people."

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, with Happy Hour from 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The restaurant is closed on Monday and Tuesday for now.

Blanco Cocina + Cantina is at 2022 Spring Road, Oak Brook, (630) 320-2034, blancotacostequila.com/.

Blanco Cocina + Cantina brings Sonoran-style Mexican fare, such as the short rib macha burrito, to Oak Brook when the restaurant opens Tuesday, Aug. 17. - Courtesy of Blanco Cocina + Cantina

Church Street Brewing Company has been busy crafting new beers and pizzas, and now they're ready to introduce them to the public. On Friday, Aug. 13, Church Street will release the new Scotch Ale "90 Shillings." The amber-bodied beer will be a taproom exclusive. Another upcoming taproom exclusive, Karma Kolsch, will be tapped on Friday, Aug. 27, along with Passion Fruit Kolsch, which will be available on tap and in four-packs to-go. While you're at the brewery, consider trying one of two new pizzas: Tuscan chicken (topped with sweet Peruvian peppers, pesto and an EVOO drizzle) and zesty chicken (garnished with bacon and red onions in a spicy Buffalo sauce). And stick around for live music: Keithan Banks plays from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13; Stephen Peterson headlines from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14; and Johnny Don't! takes the stage from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.

Church Street Brewing Company is at 1480 Industrial Drive, Suite C, Itasca, (630) 438-5725, churchstreetbrew.com/.

Party in your PJs

Get out your comfy PJs and get ready for Main Event's Pancakes & Play pajama party to honor KIDZ BOP's 20th birthday. From 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 and 21, kids and families can dance to KIDZ BOP hits, dine on a pancake buffet and take advantage of an All You Can Play Activity Pass and $10 game card for $19.99 per person. If you can't make it on Saturday, Main Event offers Monday Night Madness, when all-you-can-play activities (games, laser tag, bowling, billiards and more) are $10.95 from 4 p.m. to close. And kids eat free on Tuesdays with the purchase of any menu item for $8.99 or more.

Main Event is at 2575 Pratum Ave., Hoffman Estates, (847) 645-1111, and 28248 Diehl Road, Warrenville, (630) 393-9400, mainevent.com/.

Back to school

It's back-to-school time, so Fairgrounds Craft Coffee & Tea is offering a free kids' lemonade (flavors include blueberry, peach, mango and strawberry) with the purchase of a Kid's Corner item Wednesday through Sunday, Aug. 18-22. Need to order ahead? During August, get 50% off your first order using the app with the code FGFIFTY.

Fairgrounds Craft Coffee & Tea is at 899 N. Milwaukee Ave., Unit 300, Vernon Hills, (224) 424-4648, plus locations in Chicago and Oak Park, and a soon-to-open location at 2000 AT&T Center Drive, Hoffman Estates; fairgrounds.cafe/.

• Events are subject to change. Send restaurant news to clinden@dailyherald.com.