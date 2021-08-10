Neighbors in the News: Libertyville girl named 2021 National American Miss Illinois Preteen

• Savannah Agee, 12, of Libertyville, won the title of 2021 National American Miss Illinois Preteen during the National American Miss state pageant held in July.

Savannah now has the honor of representing Illinois in the national pageant, which will be held Thanksgiving week in Orlando, Florida.

At the national pageant, Savannah will have the opportunity to win her share of more than $500,000 in cash and prizes. Each year, the National American Miss Pageants award $1.5 million in cash, scholarships and prizes to recognize and assist the development of young women nationwide.

Savannah, who is the daughter of Danny and Regenia Agee, enjoys volunteering, musical theater, dancing and singing.

Juliana Vissering, principal of Chippewa Middle School. - Courtesy of District 62

• Des Plaines School District 62 named Juliana Vissering principal of Chippewa Middle School. Vissering will replace Kermit Blakely, who took a position out of the district.

Vissering has been the assistant principal at Chippewa Middle School for the last four years. Prior to her arrival in District 62, Vissering was a math teacher in Evanston School District 65 for nearly a decade. While there, she became a National Board Certified teacher in 2012. Prior to her time in Evanston, Vissering worked in Chicago Public Schools and taught overseas in Mali, Africa.

"Mrs. Vissering has contributed a great deal during her time as assistant principal here at Chippewa," said Superintendent of Schools Paul E. Hertel. "She genuinely cares for children and is eager to support families through a variety of ways. Mrs. Vissering is a thoughtful educator who understands the roles we play in the lives of children."

Vissering holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics education from Taylor University, Upland, Indiana, and master's degree in educational leadership from North Park University, Chicago.

Dr. Katerina Grigoropoulos - Courtesy of Weil Foot & Ankle Institute

• Dr. Katerina Grigoropoulos has joined the Mount Prospect and Libertyville offices of Weil Foot & Ankle Institute, one of the largest podiatry practices in the Midwest.

Dr. Grigoropoulos holds a bachelor's degree in biology, with a minor in psychology from Loyola University, Chicago. She earned a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from the Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, Chicago, and completed a residency in podiatric medicine and surgery at Loyola University Medical Center/ Hines VA in Maywood.

Dr. Grigoropoulos, who recently completed a fellowship in diabetic limb salvage at the UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, specializes in wound care and limb salvage treatments.

Attorney Victoria R. Paton - Courtesy of Lavelle Law

• Victoria R. Paton joined the Family and Litigation practice groups at Schaumburg-based Lavelle Law.

Prior to joining the team at Lavelle Law, Paton was an associate attorney at Pucci | Pirtle, LLC and Desai & Miller. She holds a bachelor's degree in social science from the University of Ottawa and attended the Michigan State University College of Law.

Paton is an active member of the Northern Kane County Chamber of Commerce and serves on the Business and Referral Connections Group through the chamber.

Bailey Radnitzer - Courtesy of University of Tennessee-Martin

• Des Plaines resident Bailey Radnitzer received the Jim Burdette Memorial Award from the University of Tennessee-Martin.

The award is given annually to a student in law enforcement or the humanities. The recipient is recognized for sensitivity toward other people and efforts to improve the quality of life for humankind.

