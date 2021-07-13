Dining events: Rosemont's Thorn Restaurant hosts a Summer BBQ + Brews

Summer BBQ + Brews

It's time for a barbecue -- specifically Thorn Restaurant's Summer BBQ + Brews happening outdoors from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 16. Enjoy live music from Brent Brown while dining from an all-you-can-eat barbecue menu featuring sweet smoked mac and cheese, cast-iron cornbread, Executive Chef Malloy's dry-rubbed smoked brisket, beer brats, Japanese whisky-braised white beans, asparagus salad, watermelon summer salad, salted chocolate chip bacon cookies and more. Plus, vendors will be handing out samples from Short Fuse Brewing, Codigo Tequila and more. It's $84 per person. Reservations are required.

Thorn Restaurant & Lounge is in The Rose Hotel Chicago O'Hare, 5200 Pearl St., Rosemont, (847) 260-4770, the-rose-hotel.com/eat.

Nando's honors Mandela

Nando's PERi-PERi, which opened its first location in 1987 in Johannesburg, South Africa, is honoring late South African leader and activist Nelson Mandela on what would have been his birthday -- Sunday, July 18. For 67 minutes -- from noon to 1:07 p.m. Sunday -- Nando's will be giving away a free flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken leg or breast meal to anyone who brings in a nonperishable food item to be donated to Inspiration Kitchens in Chicago.

Nando's PERi-PERi is at 6 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, (630) 388-0193; 523 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 230-4348; and locations in Chicago, Oak Park and Skokie. nandosperiperi.com/.

Summer sips

Seasons 52 is speaking rosé this summer with its new rosé cocktail flight. For $11.50, enjoy smaller sips of the rosé lemonade (Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit and Rosé Vodka, Royal Post Rosé and lemon), sparkling strawberry rosé (strawberry-infused Prairie Organic Vodka, strawberry preserves and Jansz Brut Rosé) and rosé sangria (Royal Post Rosé, honey lavender, white cranberry and lemon). Order the flight while dining in or to go.

Seasons 52 is at 3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, seasons52.com/home.

Try sips of Duckhorn Vineyards wines during one of Wildfire's upcoming five-course wine dinners. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Learn all you can about Duckhorn Vineyards when Wildfire hosts a five-course Duckhorn wine dinner at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, in Glenview; 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22, in Lincolnshire; and 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 26, in Oak Brook. The $125 per person dinner starts with lobster dumplings and mini bison meatballs Wellington paired with Duckhorn Vineyards sauvignon blanc, Napa Valley '20, before moving on to pan-seared flounder paired with Duckhorn Vineyards Chardonnay, Napa Valley '18. Then comes mushroom and taleggio agnolotti (braised short rib, brown butter, applewood-smoked bacon and pecorino Romano) paired with Goldeneye Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley '17. The third course includes artisan cheeses paired with Paraduxx, Napa Valley '18, before a dessert of caramel peach crepes paired with Calera Viognier Doux, Mt. Harlan '17. Reservations are required.

Wildfire is at 1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; and 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; wildfirerestaurant.com/.

Sipping and Giving

Do you need a girls' night out? If so, make plans now to attend Michael Jordan's Restaurant's Ladies Night at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22. Throughout the night, sip on cocktails from four women-owned distilleries while enjoying bites. And don't miss the raffle benefiting the Make-A-Wish foundation. The grand prize is a pair of Christian Louboutin heels.

Michael Jordan's Restaurant is at 1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansrestaurant.com/happenings/.

