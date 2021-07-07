Dining events: Capital Grille's Generous Pour returns, Smoothie King opens in Mount Prospect

The Capital Grille's Generous Pour pairs dishes such as pan-fried calamari with Willa Kenzie Estate Rose. Courtesy of The Capital Grille

Wine not?

Tired of the same old wines? The Capital Grille is once again offering The Generous Pour, where diners can try as many wines as they'd like from seven Jackson Family Wines for only $28 with dinner. Now through Sept. 6, for those who opt for the program, servers will help diners pair wines with specific dishes. Or, for those who'd rather try sips at home, there's also The Generous Pour @Home option, which includes takeout dinner, bottles of Jackson Family Wines, a complimentary wine opener and access to tasting videos.

The Capital Grille is at 87 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 627-9800; 5340 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 671-8125; and 2000 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-0290, thecapitalgrille.com/home.

The Capital Grille's Generous Pour program pairs dishes with seven varieties of wines through Sept. 6. - Courtesy of The Capital Grille

In time for warm (OK, hot) summer weather, Smoothie King is hosting a grand opening at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at its new location in Mount Prospect. The first person in line to make a purchase will be rewarded with free smoothies for a year. Can't make it that early in the day? Stop by anytime on Saturday, make a purchase, and you'll be entered into a raffle for nine coupons for free smoothies for a year. Also, the first 50 guests will be treated to a swag bag. Hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Smoothie King is at 106 W. Rand Road, Mount Prospect, (224) 735-2525, smoothieking.com/.

Take a bite, er, sip of Bonefish Grill's Sharktini, which is back in time for Shark Week. - Courtesy of Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill's Sharktini is back in time for Shark Week. The cocktail -- mixed with Reyka Vodka, Cointreau, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, white cranberry juice, fresh lime juice and garnished with frozen cranberries -- is on the menu for $9.10 from Sunday through Sunday, July 11-18.

Bonefish Grill is at 1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268, and 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679, bonefishgrill.com/.

Concerts continued

If you plan to head out to Elk Grove Village's free 2021 Mid-Summer Classics Concerts Series -- featuring George Thorogood and The Destroyers at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13; War at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20; and The Beach Boys at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, on the Village Green -- consider keeping the party going afterward at Coach's Corner, which will be featuring music from Rock, Brock & Abrams (Rocky Penn, Mike Brocoliere and Bobby Abrams) starting at 8 p.m. Tuesdays in July. Hungry? Grab a bite to eat from the menu, which features thin-crust and deep-dish pizza, mini slammers, salads, pastas, sandwiches, wraps, burgers, sides and more.

Coach's Corner is at 152 Biesterfield Road, Elk Grove Village, (847) 956-1818, dacoachscorner.com/.

Mon Ami Gabi will be serving a trio of profiteroles for Bastille Day on Wednesday, July 14. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Mon Ami Gabi is honoring France's national day -- Bastille Day -- on Wednesday, July 14, with a trio of profiteroles for dessert. Available for only one day for dine-in, the treat features three profiteroles filled with vanilla and strawberry ice cream and blueberry sorbet for $9.95.

Mon Ami Gabi is at 260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-1900, monamigabi.com/oak-brook/.

