Residents show off lovely gardens during Roselle event

Participants in the Roselle Garden Walk July 10 will take a bridge to connect to other gardens on the tour. Courtesy of Valerie Della Penna

The Roselle Garden Club tour will feature six local gardens and the Roselle History Museum. Courtesy of Valerie Della Penna

The Roselle Park District Garden Club will hold its third annual Garden Walk Saturday, July 10.

The self-guided tour, which opens at with the gardens at the Roselle History Museum, features six residential gardens, including a wooded wonderland, a quaint bridge that connects two backyards, water features, and more.

The tour will start at 9 a.m. at the Roselle History Museum, 39 E. Elm St., and end at 2 p.m. Participants can visit the residential gardens, located throughout the village, in the order they wish.

Local Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions.

The garden club is a nonprofit organization that seeks to unite the community by promoting the passion of gardening and teaching about environmental responsibility. Additionally, garden club members grow fruits and vegetables to donate to local food pantries, such as the Roselle United Methodist Church Community Food Pantry.

To date, the club has donated more than 7,000 pounds of fresh produce to various food pantries over the past five years.

Katie Kilbridge, one of the event organizers, said that up to 150 participants usually take part in the tour, and expects that number for this year to increase after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Gardening had exploded during COVID," Kilbridge said. "I hope that COVID gardeners will come out in droves and see what the village has to offer."

Gardening has seen a significant increase in sales and participants since the start of the pandemic, with planting companies Burpee Seed Co. and Johnny's Selected Seed reporting record profit last year.

Advance tickets for the Garden Walk are available at Platt Hill Nursery, 222 W. Lake St. in Bloomingdale, and at the front desk of the Roselle Park District Clauss Recreation Center, 555 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.

Tickets also can be purchased on the park district's website at rparks.org. Advance tickets are $15 per person, with free admission for children younger than 12. Tickets can be purchased the same day for $20, cash only, at the museum until 1 p.m. No pets or strollers are allowed.

All proceeds go to the IMPACT Giving Garden at Roselle Middle School, civic beautification efforts for properties throughout the village, and youth education for Roselle Elementary District 12.