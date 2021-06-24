Dining events: Craving cookies? Crumbl opens in Naperville, Wicker Park

Fry The Coop is back open for dine-in at all locations. Courtesy of Fry The Coop

As the cookie Crumbls

Cookie lovers rejoice: Last week, Crumbl cookie bakery opened its second and third Illinois locations -- one in Naperville and the other in Wicker Park. The spots offer a rotating variety of cookies on a weekly basis, but the two flavors that will always be available are milk chocolate chip and chilled sugar. Currently, cookie flavors include chocolate cupcake, lemon poppy seed, dark dream (a chocolate cookie studded with semisweet chocolate chips) and peaches n' cream (a chilled graham cracker cookie base topped with a creamy peach mousse filling and whipped cream). Look for weekly flavors to be announced around 5 p.m. Sundays on Facebook, Instagram and the Crumbl website. As a bonus, the Wicker Park location will be hosting a Free Cookie Day from 8 a.m. to midnight Friday, June 25, when anyone who stops in will get a free milk chocolate chip cookie. Individual cookies are $3 each, four for $10 and 12 for $25. Oh, and don't forget about Crumbl Cream, the bakery's version of ice cream. Current flavors include vanilla, hot chocolate, peanut butter chocolate and sea salt toffee. Look for options such as Biscoff, churro, buckeye brownie, muddy buddy and raspberry cheesecake in the future. Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday -- perfect for a late-night cookie craving. Cookies are available in-store, through pickup or delivery, and via nationwide shipping.

Crumbl is at 2936 Showplace Drive #112, Naperville, (331) 213-2840; 106 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (224) 377-0925; and 1513 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, (773) 598-6908; crumblcookies.com/.

Friday BBQ feast

Pinstripes is honoring the season with a new all-you-can-eat and drink Summer Backyard BBQ from 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 25. For $40 per person, dine on balsamic barbecue ribs, housemade mac and cheese, mini cheeseburgers, pesto chicken, garden salad, Parmesan potato chips, watermelon, Brussels sprouts, cookies and brownies and sip on Half Acre Brewery selections. Advance ticket purchase is required as space is limited. Pinstripes will be hosting subsequent Friday barbecues from 5-9 p.m. July 30 and Aug. 27.

Pinstripes is at 1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; and 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; pinstripes.com/.

During its grand opening Saturday, June 26, Slice Factory in Bolingbrook is giving away a free slice of pizza to the first 100 customers. - Courtesy of Slice Factory

Slice Factory -- known for jumbo slices of pizza -- is hosting a grand opening at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at its new location in Bolingbrook. To celebrate, the first 100 customers will get a free slice of pizza. After the 100 slices are given out, the pizzeria will donate $1 from each slice sold to Heart Haven OutReach (H2O), a nonprofit that helps middle and high school teens in need in the Bolingbrook and Romeoville area. The opening features giveaways, free dog treats for those who bring their pups along, a bounce house and music. Slice Factory also offers steakburgers, sandwiches, pasta dishes, salads, specialty fries, wings and more. Still hungry? Check out Slice Factory's new concept -- Sweet Spot, which offers 15 types of doughnuts, gelato and specialty coffee. Hours are 10 a.m. to midnight daily.

Slice Factory is at 227 S. Weber Road, Bolingbrook, (331) 246-1500, theslicefactory.com/locations/bolingbrook/.

Nando's PERi-PERi recently introduced the Everything's Peachy Bowl and the Pulled Chicken, Feta and Avo Bowl. - Courtesy of Nando's PERi-PERi

With summer flavors in mind, Nando's PERi-PERi recently introduced two new chicken bowls. The Everything's Peachy Bowl features grilled peaches, arugula, roasted red peppers and chicken tenders over Portuguese rice while the Pulled Chicken, Feta and Avo Bowl includes avocado, semi-dried tomatoes, feta and pulled chicken over Portuguese rice. They're both $10.99.

Nando's PERi-PERi is at 6 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, (630) 388-0193; 523 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 230-4348; 4999 Old Orchard Center, Skokie, (847) 972-6833; and locations in Chicago and Oak Park; nandosperiperi.com/.

Get happy

To celebrate the reopening as pandemic restrictions across Illinois loosen, Phat Phat in Schaumburg is offering a new happy hour from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Dine-in specials include sake shots for 89 cents and won ton noodle soup for $4.99 (it's normally $8.50). Plus, the Chinese eatery has added two new dishes to its menu for summer: chicken oregano and sweet and sour fish. One more thing: Order delivery directly from phatphatchinese.com/ and get 10% off with the code PHAT10. The offer is not valid on orders placed through third-party delivery apps.

Phat Phat is at 17 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 250-2345, phatphatchinese.com/.

Boredom busters

Looking for something to do during the week? Broken Oar might have what you're looking for. Mondays are Dine With Your Dog on the lawn while enjoying $5 Angus burgers. Tuesdays are Car & Bike Show nights when all makes and models are welcome to display. There's no entry fee, and there are weekly awards and prizes. Put on your Hawaiian gear for the Luau Wednesday Sunset Party starting at 7 p.m. running now through August. Enjoy Hawaiian music, hula dancers and fire twirlers. Reserve a table for four for $20. Thirsty Thursdays feature $2 drafts, $2 craft 12-ounce beers and 75-cent wings until 11 p.m. The weekends are for live music, which starts at 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays on the Oar Stage. Plus, don't miss the daily food and drink specials.

Broken Oar is at 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468, brokenoar.com/.

Fry The Coop is back open for dine-in at all locations, including Prospect Heights. - Courtesy of Fry The Coop

Fans of Nashville hot chicken, take note: Fry the Coop is now back open for dine-in at all locations. Besides the Nashville fried chicken sandwich, which comes in six heat levels, the fast-casual restaurant also offers the spicy butter-fried chicken and doughnut fried chicken sandwiches, tenders, chicken and waffles, mac and cheese, fries and more. Carryout and delivery are available.

Fry the Coop is at 623 W. North Ave., Elmhurst; 580 N. Milwaukee Ave., Prospect Heights; and in Chicago, Oak Lawn and Tinley Park; frythecoop.com/.

• Events are subject to change. Send restaurant news to clinden@dailyherald.com.