Our bird's-eye view of summer, fall music fests in Chicago and the suburbs

Our bird's-eye view of upcoming music fests in Chicago and the suburbs

Billy Corgan and the Smashing Pumpkins headline Riot Fest Friday, Sept. 17. Associated Press

Last year, the music festival season in Chicago and the suburbs came to a screeching halt as the pandemic forced most fests to pivot to livestreaming events or shut down completely. And while some organizers chose to postpone this year's events again until 2022, others unleashed a flood of lineup announcements and ticket sales over the last few weeks. Now, peering over the rim into festival season, here's what we can see nearby.

Note: Listed ticket prices do not include taxes or additional fees. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, events are subject to change; visit fest sites for updated information on health protocols.

The legendary rockers of Cheap Trick hit the Long Play Music Festival over Fourth of July weekend in Loves Park. -

July 1-4 at Rivets Stadium, 4503 Interstate Blvd., Loves Park; starevents.com

Top billing: Cheap Trick, Gin Blossoms, Jeff Tweedy

Tickets: $39.99 for three-day general admission; $19.99-$29.99 for single-day passes; VIP packages also available

Country star Dierks Bentley headlines the Windy City Smokeout in early July. - Associated Press

July 8-11 at the United Center Parking Lot C, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago; windycitysmokeout.com

Top billing: Dierks Bentley, Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi and Brett Eldredge, along with Cody Johnson, Morgan Evans, Hailey Whitters, Cody Canada and the Departed, Lainey Wilson and more

Tickets: Four-day general admission passes are $150, with single-day passes going for $35 for Thursday, $50 for Friday, $60 for Saturday and $35 for Sunday; single-day VIP passes cost from $150-$250.

Tyler, The Creator returns to play Lollapalooza again in Grant Park this summer. - Associated Press

July 29-Aug. 1 at Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St., Chicago; lollapalooza.com

Top billing: Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler, The Creator, Miley Cyrus, Marshmello, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, Band of Horses, Modest Mouse, Angels & Airwaves and Chicago's own Rookie and Whitney

Tickets: Four-day general admission runs $375-$400; single-day GA is $130-$140; GA+, VIP and Platinum packages are also available.

Don't miss Sun-Riser and a whole lineup of area talent at the Homegrown Arts and Music Festival in Lisle Saturday, July 31. - Courtesy of Bill Wooten

July 31 at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle; homegrownartsandmusicfestival.com

Top billing: Sun-Riser, Mel Senese, Black Bolts, Aaron Williams and many more original artists from the Chicago and suburban scenes

Tickets: $20 for all-day pass

Last Fling

Sept. 3-6 along downtown Naperville's Riverwalk and Rotary Hill; lastfling.org

Top billing: 7th heaven, Hi Infidelity, Sixteen Candles, Libido Funk Circus, The Boy Band Night, Motown Nation and more

Tickets: Free admission to concerts

Be sure to catch Northbrook artist Kaskade when he headlines North Coast Friday, Sept. 3. -

Sept. 3-5 at SeatGeek Stadium, 7000 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview; northcoastfestival.com

Top billing: Kaskade, Louis the Child, GRiZ, Ganja White Night, Zeds Dead and Rezz, but save some hometown love for sets by Ron Carroll, Align, Bentley Dean, Birthdayy Partyy, Dani Deahl, INZO and Stratus

Tickets: $243.51 for three-day general admission; single-day passes are $83.57

ARC Music Festival

Sept. 4-5 at Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St., Chicago; arcmusicfestival.com

Top billing: Eric Prydz, Camelphat, Bob Moses, Gene Farris, Hot Since 82, Steve Gerard, Meduza and more

Tickets: Two-day general admission passes run $229-$249; ICON VIP cost $799-$899.

Phoebe Bridgers comes to Chicago for the Pitchfork Music Festival in September. - Courtesy of Frank Ockenfels

Sept. 10-12 at Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St., Chicago; pitchforkmusicfestival.com

Top billing: Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Erykah Badu, Big Thief, Angel Olsen, Flying Lotus

Tickets: Three-day passes are sold out, but single-day general admission will run you $90. (Pitchfork also links to ticket resellers, so all hope is not lost.)

Riot Fest and Carnival

Sept. 17-19 at Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive, Chicago; riotfest.org

Top billing: Smashing Pumpkins, Run the Jewels, Nine Inch Nails, Coheed and Cambria, Lupe Fiasco, Taking Back Sunday, Dropkick Murphys, Pixies, Machine Gun Kelly and more, including hometown sets from The Lawrence Arms, Beach Bunny, Vic Mensa, The Bollweevils, Knuckle Puck and Pet Symmetry

Tickets: Tickets are almost gone, but three-day passes start at $199.98; single-day for $124.98.

Spring Awakening Autumn Equinox 2021

Oct. 2-3 at Addams/Medill Park, 1301 W. 14th St., Chicago; springawakeningfestival.com

Top billing: Adventure Club, Martin Garrix, Excision, Diplo, Dillon Francis, Galantis, RL Grime and SOFI TUKKER

Tickets: Two-day general admission for $179; two-day VIP for $299; two-day ultimate VIP for $899.

Other fests to watch:

• Long Grove Strawberry Fest: June 25-27 in downtown Long Grove, 308 Old McHenry Road; longgrove.org

• Belmont-Sheffield Music Fest: July 16-18 on Sheffield from Belmont to Roscoe, Chicago; chicagoevents.com

• Wicker Park Fest: July 23-25 on Milwaukee Avenue from North Avenue to Paulina Street; wickerparkbucktown.com

• Ruido Fest: Aug. 20-22 at Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St., Chicago; ruidofest.com

• Summer Camp Music Festival: Aug. 20-22 at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, Illinois; summercampfestival.com

• Motoblot Road Show: Aug. 27-29 outside the Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago, motoblot.com

• Punk the Burbs 4: Oct. 30 at Cairo Ale House, 2009 Franciscan Way, West Chicago; facebook.com/punktheburbs