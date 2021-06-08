Women's Works exhibits in Woodstock features art by MCC students

"Le Thé" by Janet Devereaux will be on display as part of with 2021 Women's Works Exhibit at the Old Courthouse Art Center in Woodstock. Courtesy of McHenry County College

"Invisible Woman" by Donna Bieschke will be on display as part of with 2021 Women's Works Exhibit at the Old Courthouse Art Center in Woodstock. Courtesy of McHenry County College

McHenry County College art students Donna Bieschke of Crystal Lake and Janet Devereaux of Harvard recently had their artwork accepted into the 2021 Women's Works exhibit, an annual, international juried fine arts exhibit that is scheduled to run from June 3-27 at the Old Courthouse Arts Center, 101 N. Johnson St., Woodstock.

An artists' reception is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, June 12. Gallery hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.

Bieschke will exhibit her self-portrait photograph titled "Invisible Woman," and Devereaux will exhibit "Le Thé." The show includes 85 pieces, chosen from 550 pieces of various media submitted.

The Women's Works exhibit celebrates female artists and is presented by the Northwest Area Arts Council. Chicago-based artist Audra Jacot will be featured as this year's judge. 2021 marks the 34th anniversary of the show, which was originally started in 1988 by local artists Lynn Carlson, Nan Seidler, Alice White, Doris Gallagher, and Jeanine Hill-Soldner to honor women in the arts.