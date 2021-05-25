Check out these suburban beaches for summer fun

With the COVID-19 pandemic stretching into a second summer, outdoor activities might be a favorite option for many suburban families.

Check out these beaches if you're looking for some fun in the sun.

Operations are subject to change because of the pandemic, weather and other factors, of course.

Centennial Beach is a gem for the Naperville Park District. - Courtesy of Centennial Beach

500 W. Jackson Ave., Naperville, (630) 848-5092, centennialbeach.org/

Hours: The Naperville Park District plans to open Centennial Beach on Saturday, May 29. Hours vary throughout the summer; check website.

Admission: $4-$14 for daily passes; season memberships available.

Centennial features wading and swimming areas in what used to be a quarry. Locker rooms with showers, a sand volleyball court, a sand play area and a waterslide are among the other amenities.

Diamond Lake Beach

1016 Diamond Lake Road, Mundelein, (847) 566-5650, mundeleinparks.org/

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekends June 5 through Aug. 8

Admission: $5 residents; $7 nonresidents. Season passes available, with discounts for district residents, groups and seniors.

A beautiful lake, a sand beach, grassy areas and a shaded picnic grove are just some of the features here. Swimming, boating, kayaking and other activities are welcome, and some equipment is available for rent.

Free special events will be held throughout the season.

Diamond Lake Beach in Mundelein is a hot summertime spot for kids and adults. - Courtesy of Mundelein Park District

400 S. Water St., Batavia, (630) 406-5275, bataviaparks.org/harold-hall-quarry-beach

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily May 29 through Aug. 15

Admission: $10 residents; $13 for nonresidents. No season passes.

There are tons of things to enjoy at this 60,000-square-foot former quarry, including a drop slide, a sandy beach and swimming area, a large picnic area and sand volleyball courts. Snacks and drinks available at a concession stand.

Main Beach

300 Lake Shore Drive, Crystal Lake, (815) 477-5404, crystallakeparks.org/beaches

Hours: 9 a.m. to dusk May 29-31 and June 5 through Aug. 13; noon to dusk June 1-4; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 14-15, 21-22, 28-29 and Sept. 4-6

Admission: Residents: $1; free for seniors and kids 3 and younger; free for residents after 5 p.m. Nonresidents: $12, $9 for seniors and kids 4-15, free for kids 3 and younger; discounts after 5 p.m. Season passes are available.

Swimming, picnicking and athletic activities are just a few of the things you can do here. Pavilion rental is available for groups, too.

Paulus Park Beach & Spray Ground

200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich, (847) 438-5146, lakezurich.org

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 29 through June 6; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 7 to Aug. 8; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 9-13; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14-15, 21-22, 28-29, Sept. 4-6.

Admission: $9 for residents 18 or older, $11 for nonresidents 18 or older; $6 for residents 4-17; $8 for nonresidents 4-17; free for anyone 3 or younger. Evening and senior discounts.

People can use their own nonmotorized watercraft on the lake for a $5 fee.

Beach access and use of inflatables is dependent on pandemic-related orders and restrictions. Occupancy is limited because of the pandemic.

Phil's Beach

328 N. Main St., Wauconda, (847) 526-3610, waucondaparks.com/parks-facilities/philsbeach/

Hours: 1 to 7 p.m. May 29; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. after that

Admission: $7 for residents; $9 for nonresidents. Free for people 62 or older and kids 3 or younger. Twilight discounts and season passes are available.

Now in its second year as a Wauconda Park District facility, historic Phil's Beach features a splash pad, a picnic pavilion and a sandy beach on the western shore of Bangs Lake.

A bath house with changing rooms and showers is on-site, as is a concession stand.