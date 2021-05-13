How -- and where -- to enjoy outdoor drinks or dinner with your dog in the suburbs

Dog lovers can enjoy a beer with their buddy on the patio at Buffalo Creek Brewing in Long Grove. Courtesy of Buffalo Creek Brewing

The sun is shining, the world is opening back up and it's finally patio season. If you're one of the thousands of Americans who opened their homes to the many (affectionately nicknamed) COVID pups, there are a number of suburban haunts that welcome dogs and their humans for drinks and dinner.

Although enjoying a beer outside with man's best friend sounds like the ideal afternoon, there are a few things to consider before grabbing that leash and heading out the door.

First, doggy manners matter.

Before taking dogs along to any public space, be sure they can behave themselves.

"Duration commands are very important," Chicago dog trainer Ryan Kamm said. "Yes, sit and stay are great, but how long can (the dog) actually hold (the command)?"

Kamm has more than seven years of dog-training experience, with a specialty in training bully breeds and addressing behavioral issues.

"The restaurant isn't the time to test your dog's impulse control for the first time," Kamm said.

Even humans eat out of dog bowls at the pup-friendly Dawg Park Grill in Glenview. - Courtesy of Dawg Park

Kamm recommends practicing "down" and "stay" at home with five minutes of staying in place for puppies being the goal and 10 minutes for adult dogs. Owners should practice "down" on different types of surfaces outside of your dog's bed or normal training places.

Though most dog owners love paws-on time with their pups, not everyone will want to be greeted head on with Fido's barks or jumping.

"Your dog doesn't need to say hello to everyone," Kamm said. "Practice distractions while on walks and don't let them approach every dog and person."

This doesn't mean your dog has to sit still like a statue -- after all, that's not what humans do. It's OK for them to move around under the table or stretch their limbs.

Of course, don't forget the golden rule of training and dog outings, "don't feed your dog from the table," Kamm said.

Once your dog is ready, grab some sunscreen for you and a water bowl for the pooch and enjoy patio season. Here are a few dog-friendly suburban patios to try; check hours and COVID-19 precautions before you go.

Dogs are more than welcome at Dawg Park Grill in Glenview. - Courtesy of Dawg Park

1839 Tower Drive, Glenview, (847) 834-0270, dawgparkgrill.com: Husband and wife duo Mark Kobylinski and Patchwipa Mahapornpaisal opened Dawg Park in June of 2020. Unlike other restaurants and bars, Fido brings his humans here, not the other way around. The entire restaurant is dog-themed and friendly. Dawg Park specializes in comfort food and serves you and your pooch in dog bowls. Enjoy the food and stop in their indoor park area for a photo-op.

Buffalo Creek Brewing

360 Historical Lane, Long Grove, (847) 821-6140, buffalocreekbrewing.com: Located in historic Long Grove, Buffalo Creek Brewing welcomes dogs of all shapes and sizes to the patio. For humans, the brewery offers tours and special themed nights including Friday night food trucks.

Dawg Park in Glenview offers a variety of hot dogs for humans while also welcoming dogs on the patio. - Courtesy of Dawg Park

1115 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 780-7977, and 436 Illinois Route 59, Naperville, (630) 481-7301, lazydogrestaurants.com: Nothing lazy about grabbing lunch or dinner at Lazy Dog. The local outposts not only allow dogs on their patios, they offer pups their own meals.

Solemn Oath Brewery

1661 Quincy Ave. #179, Naperville, (630) 995-3062, solemnoathbrewery.com: Solemn Oath Brewery welcomes dogs and their owners to the concrete patio to enjoy a cold glass of beer and some fresh air. Though the brewery doesn't sell food, they do bring in different food vendors each week.

Filling Station Pub and Grill

300 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 584-4414, filling-station.com: A St. Charles "navigational landmark," The Filling Station Pub and Grill welcomes pups and their owners to their outdoor patio.