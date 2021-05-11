Dining events: City Works, Old Town Pour House honor American Craft Beer Week

Baby back ribs and a variety of sides are on the menu at the new Babygold Barbecue inside FitzGerald's in Berwyn. Courtesy of DTKindler Photography

Crispy pork belly is one of the specials for American Craft Beer Week at City Works and Old Town Pour House. Courtesy of Bottleneck Management

Beer, beer, beer

There's still time to celebrate American Craft Beer Week. And there's still time to get in on some of the Beer Week deals at City Works and Old Town Pour House locations. Now through Sunday, May 16, Bottlenectar beer is $2 off, or try the special Backyard Flight featuring four 6-ounce tasters from local breweries. As for Beer Week food specials, try the crispy pork belly (braised pork belly, cheddar green onion grits and roasted Brussels sprouts brushed with a stout maple glaze) or the stout-braised bison sloppy joe (milk stout-braised ground bison, cider mustard, pickled fennel and carrots on a brioche bun), both for $14.

The special stout-braised bison sloppy joe is on the menu for American Craft Beer Week at City Works and Old Town Pour House. - Courtesy of Bottleneck Management

City Works is at 1850 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 584-2500; 929 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 984-3571; and 365 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling, (847) 941-0990; cityworksrestaurant.com/. Old Town Pour House is at 1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020, and 8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, oldtownpourhouse.com/.

The new Babygold Barbecue inside FitzGerald's serves up barbecue and Creole-inspired dishes. - Courtesy of DTKindler Photography

Does listening to live music make you hungry? If so, Babygold Barbecue, which recently opened inside Berwyn music venue FitzGerald's, is ready to sate your appetite. Chef John Manion has crafted a menu featuring Creole-inspired dishes and smoked meats such as Babygold pork belly ($12.50), chargrilled oysters ($18), pimento cheese dip ($8), po'boys (smoked shrimp salad ($16), andouille ($12), barbecue cauliflower ($12) or brisket debris ($15), baby back ribs ($13.50), barbecue spice cauliflower ($9), Babygold burger ($14), pork rinds ($6), pimento cheese super deluxe mac attack ($12), Grannie's cornbread ($5) and much more. Babygold Barbecue opens at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and at noon Saturday and Sunday. Currently, FitzGerald's is offering live music every night on the remodeled socially distanced patio.

Babygold Barbecue is at 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn, (708) 637-4364, babygoldbbq.com/.

Babygold Barbecue inside FitzGerald's offers chargrilled oysters and other barbecue favorites on its menu. - Courtesy of DTKindler Photography

Sip and savor fine wines and bites during the five-course Charles Krug wine dinner from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Water's Edge at the Hyatt Lodge. Gather on the patio for an opening reception before moving to the private dining room at 5:45 p.m. to start the dinner and presentation by Marc Mondavi, co-proprietor of Charles Krug Estate. Dine on dishes from Executive Chef Joshua Karther such as Bristol Bay scallop and compressed watermelon paired with 2018 Sauvignon Blanc before moving on to Maple Leaf duck breast paired with 2018 Pinot Noir. Next up is blackberry short rib paired with 2017 Family Reserve Generations and then LHA Reserve filet mignon paired with Cabernet Sauvignon-Howell Mountain. For dessert, enjoy the huckleberry tart. Make reservations at opentable.com for the $109 per person dinner.

Water's Edge is in the Hyatt Lodge, 2815 Jorie Blvd., Oak Brook, (630) 581-6658, hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/illinois/hyatt-lodge/chilo/dining.

Water's Edge at the Hyatt Lodge is hosting a five-course Charles Krug wine dinner on May 20. - Courtesy of Charles Krug Winery

Friends are always welcome here is the motto of O'Hare's Pub & Restaurant, which just opened in a new location in The Streets of Bartlett. Next to Midway Landing Bowling Alley, O'Hare's is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. From 3-6 p.m., take advantage of happy hour specials such as $2 domestic drafts, $2.50 domestic bottles, $3.50 rail mixers, $5 green bean fries, $5 boneless wings and $3 basket of fries.

O'Hare's Pub & Restaurant is at 391 Bartlett Plaza, Bartlett, (630) 372-8878, oharespub.com/.

• Due to COVID-19 restrictions, events are subject to change. Send news to clinden@dailyherald.com.