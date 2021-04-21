Dining events: Kona Grill intros weekend brunch

Daybreak Sandwich in a Spam Can is one of many unique dishes on Kona Grill's new weekend brunch menu. Courtesy of Kona Grill

Let's do brunch

Start off your weekend with Kona Grill's new brunch, which is available from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Start off with ricotta cheese fritters served with a blueberry-ginger compote ($18) or The Brainiac (pull-apart bread with cinnamon, spiced pecans and cream cheese icing for $17). Then try an entree such as the Rocky Mountain omelet ($18), eggs Benedict ($18), Daybreak Sandwich in a Spam Can (an English muffin topped with grilled spam, smoked Gouda, fried egg and sweet sesame soy for $21), croque madame ($21), spicy lobster avocado toast ($28), steak and eggs ($29), macadamia nut French toast ($16), Kona Loco (seared spam and a beef patty over jasmine rice, sautéed onions and shiitake mushrooms, furikake, a sunny-side-up egg and loco sauce for $24), chicken fried sandwich ($16) and the KG cheeseburger ($18).

Kona Grill is at 3051 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 515-8395, konagrill.com/.

The spicy lobster avocado toast is on Kona Grill's new weekend brunch menu. - Courtesy of Kona Grill

Ever wanted to learn how to make your own pasta? Now's your chance. Che Figata in Naperville is hosting a spring pasta class at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, where you can enjoy a welcome glass of prosecco, learn to make pasta like a pro from Chef Austin and nosh on a light lunch with the chef at the conclusion. Registration is required for the $75 class.

Che Figata is at 2155 City Gate Lane, Naperville, (630) 579-3210, chefigatakitchen.com/event-details/spring-pasta-class.

Springtime in France

Can't travel to France just yet? Take a culinary trip instead with The Chocolate Sanctuary's Springtime in France chef dinner series at 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, April 28-29. The $45 per person four-course dinner begins with caramelized cipolline tart paired with aperitif. Next up is spring Sorel salad paired with French 75 and then steak Diane paired with a Parisian Side Car. End with a puff pastry tart filled with dark chocolate ganache, pistachio creameux and fresh strawberries paired with Cafe Richard coffee. Reservations are required.

The Chocolate Sanctuary is at 5101 Washington St., Gurnee, (224) 944-0808, thechocolatesanctuary.com/.

#endthestigma

On Friday, April 30, Black & Gray Brewing Co. in East Dundee is hosting the second annual release of #endthestigma Session NEIPA as a fundraiser to help prevent firefighter and paramedic suicides. The new brew will be available at the brewery starting on that Friday and will be available in cans at Woodman's and a few local bars on May 11. The inspiration for the beer comes from Ryan Mains, a Woodstock firefighter who suffered from PTSD. Mains, who was assisted by the Illinois Firefighter Peer Support Team, now pays it forward to that organization with his Run for Our Lives challenge when he runs a kilometer for each firefighter and paramedic suicide in the U.S. On May 22, Mains will be running 115K. And to help support the cause, Black & Gray Brewing is donating 10% from sales of the specialty beer to the Illinois Firefighter Peer Support Team.

Black & Gray Brewing Co. is at 311 Barrington Ave., East Dundee, (224) 484-8200, blackandgraybrewing.com/.

Cubbie Rita

For all you Cubs fans out there, Rookies has a drink just for you. During Cubs games, sip on a Hornitos Cubbie Rita for $6 and keep the cup. Or check out the daily specials, including $3 PBR, $4 Corona and Corona Light, $7 mai tais and rum barrels and $7 spiked lemon shake ups.

Rookies All-American Pub & Grill is at 2486 Bushwood Drive, Elgin, (847) 551-9006; 4607 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates, (847) 645-0005; 12220 Princeton Drive, Huntley, (847) 669-8600; 1360 Lake St., Roselle, (847) 278-1666; 1545 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 513-0681, rookiespub.com/.

Ready to get happy?

Happy hour is back at Seasons 52, and now you can enjoy deals from 3-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Wines by the glass, including Open Ranch pinot grigio, Jean-Luc Colombo dry rosé, Harvest Sun chardonnay, Votre Santé pinot noir, Tilia malbec, Farm & Fare Cellars cabernet sauvignon and sangria, are $6. Or pair a glass of wine with a flatbread -- pesto chicken and fresh mozzarella, Buffalo cauliflower, roasted tomato, pepperoni, or lobster and fresh mozzarella (add $5) -- for $12.

Seasons 52 is at 3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, seasons52.com/home.

Spring forward

Spring has sprung at Catch 35 in Naperville with the return of seasonal specials. For a limited time, sup on Maine mussels ($16), sweet and sour halibut ($28), Alaskan halibut ($32), surf and turf (seared scallops and braised shortribs for $27), and grilled skirt steak and barbecue shrimp ($28). The specials are available for dining inside the restaurant or on the reopened patio, plus curbside pickup or delivery.

Catch 35 is at 35 S. Washington St., Naperville, (630) 717-3500, catch35.com/.

Flavor-full

Pinstripes is going seasonal with its new spring menu items. The next time you're at the bowling and bocce bistro, consider ordering the cowboy burger (topped with applewood-smoked bacon, balsamic barbecue, onion rings and jalapeño on a pretzel roll for $17), pigs in a blanket ($10), veggie delight flatbread ($15), burrata caprese ($15), super salad ($16), chicken wings ($12), lobster mac and cheese ($19) and strawberry shortcake ($8).

Pinstripes is at 1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700 and 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; pinstripes.com/.

-- Caroline Linden

