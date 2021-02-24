Dining events: City Works and Old Town Pour House locations reopen

With the reopening of City Works and Old Town Pour House locations, diners can once again enjoy dishes such as Kung Pao Cauliflower. Courtesy of Bottleneck Management

Back up and running

Closed back in October during Illinois' indoor dining ban, Old Town Pour House in Oak Brook and Naperville and City Works in Vernon Hills are now open for indoor dining. And City Works in Schaumburg is opening again starting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. To better accommodate diners, the sister restaurants have added online ordering using the Bottleneck Rewards app and curbside pickup. The City Works in Wheeling plans to reopen in a few weeks.

City Works is at 1850 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 584-2500, and 929 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 984-3571, cityworksrestaurant.com/, and Old Town Pour House is at 1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020, and 8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, oldtownpourhouse.com/.

Lent-friendly Fridays

The Friday fish specials just keep on coming. Here are some you can find in the suburbs:

A toda madre: 499 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn, (630) 474-0969, atmrestaurant.com/; Bien Trucha: 410 W. State St., Geneva, (630) 232-2665, bientrucha.com/; and Quiubo: 120 Water St., Suite 122, Naperville, (331) 702-2711, quiubomx.com/. Every Friday during Lent, the Bien Trucha Group restaurants will be offering the pescado zarandeado package that feeds two to three people. The $60 meal includes grilled whole snapper coated with ancho-guajillo adobo, plus poblano rice, ensalada (red cabbage-chipotle vinaigrette slaw), salsa trio (serrano, morita and cruda) and tortillas. Order ahead for pickup on Friday.

Bonefish Grill: 1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268, and 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679, bonefishgrill.com/. Every Friday through April 2, Bonefish Grill is offering the Angler's Catch, consisting of hand-battered cod and jumbo shrimp served with cocktail and tartar sauces, coleslaw and french fries, for $18.90. It's available for dine-in or carryout.

During Lent, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering the beer-battered wild-caught Icelandic haddock sandwich for dine-in or carryout. - Courtesy of Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings: Locations across the suburbs; see buffalowildwings.com/en/. Now through March 29, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a beer-battered wild-caught Icelandic haddock sandwich topped with tartar sauce and lettuce. The $11.99 sandwich, which comes with a side of coleslaw, is available for dine-in or online ordering.

Fox & Turtle: 400 E. Orchard St., Itasca, (630) 773-1801, foxandturtle.com/. Designed to feed four, Fox & Turtle is serving up a family-style fish and chips meal with a Caesar or chopped salad for $49 on Fridays during Lent. It's available for carryout. If you want to dine in, the fish and chips special is $17 per person.

Katie's Kitchen: 623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/. The breakfast and lunch spot is hosting a special fish fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Friday during Lent. The all-you-can-eat fish fry, which features fried cod served with coleslaw, homemade tartar sauce and a side, runs $15.95. Or order up the fried shrimp dinner for $16.95, the salmon for $15.95, the spinach and shrimp salad for $13.95 and more. Note that the evening hours are BYOB.

McCormick & Schmick's: 3001 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-3700, and 5320 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 233-3776, mccormickandschmicks.com/event/lent-2021/. Starting Thursday, Feb. 25, and running through Wednesday, March 17, dine on the special Jameson Irish Whiskey Glazed Salmon featuring cedar-planked roasted salmon topped with an Irish Whiskey hollandaise sauce and accompanied by a crispy colcannon croquette and sauteed spinach for $29. Available for dine-in or carryout.

Morton's The Steakhouse: 1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; and 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771, mortons.com/featuring/twin-tails/. Every Friday during Lent, Morton's is offering $39 twin lobster tails served with drawn butter. It's available for dine-in or carryout.

Scratchboard Kitchen Executive Chef Grace Goudie is serving up buttermilk fried cod as part of the Friday Fish Fry special during Lent. - Courtesy of Grace Goudie

Scratchboard Kitchen: 5 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights, (847) 749-3103, scratchboardkitchenah.com/. How does buttermilk fried cod sound? That's what Executive Chef Grace Goudie will be serving up every Friday during Lent. The Friday fish fry meal includes two sides that will rotate weekly (examples include cacio e pepe; creamy barley; roasted beets with pistachio and herb pistou; farro salad with dried cherries, butternut squash, arugula and balsamic vinaigrette; saffron couscous with a mint and pomegranate relish) and one dessert that will rotate weekly (Hummingbird cake, French silk tart, Earl Grey creme brulee, sticky toffee pudding). It's $45 for two and $85 for four. Available for carryout, delivery or dine-in from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

White Deer Run Golf Club: 250 W. Greggs Parkway, Vernon Hills, (847) 680-6100, whitedeergolf.com/. During the Friday night fish fry events, which run from 4:30 to 7 p.m. during Lent, choose from tempura-battered or broiled Alaskan cod, fried shrimp, jumbo lump crabcakes, Faroe Island salmon, coconut fried shrimp and more. The specials are available for limited dine-in seating or carryout.

Osteria Trulli recently introduced a special weeknight three-course menu for two for $60. - Courtesy of Osteria Trulli

Osteria Trulli recently added a weeknight three-course dinner special that gives you a good excuse to order delivery or carryout. For $35 a person or $60 for two, the meal includes a choice of Trulli, spinach, caprese or arugula salad; one dish from the primi or secondi piatti (except cavatelli adriatico frutti di mare, mazzancolle alla san guiseppe or zuppa di pesce); and a choice of cannoli, tiramisu or flourless chocolate cake. Did we mention that it also includes a full loaf of fresh bread from Casa Nostra and one bottle of house wine? The deal is available Monday through Thursday.

Osteria Trulli is at 1510 E. Hintz Road, Arlington Heights, (224) 347-1010, osteriatrulli.com/web/.

• Due to evolving COVID-19 restrictions, note that these offerings are subject to change. Send restaurant news to clinden@dailyherald.com.