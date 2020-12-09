Lotsa latkes: Local restaurants cook up Hanukkah specials to-go

The Chicago-based Butter and Vine will deliver heat-and-serve Hanukkah meals to the suburbs on Monday, Dec. 14. Courtesy of Butter and Vine

The Chicago-based Butter and Vine will deliver heat-and-serve Hanukkah meals to the suburbs on Monday, Dec. 14. Courtesy of Butter and Vine

Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, starts at sundown Dec. 10, and the celebration feels especially significant in these dark times. While the COVID-19 pandemic has ruled out most public celebrations and big family gatherings this year, numerous local restaurants are offering special menus filled with traditional food and festive fun that you and your family can enjoy safely at home.

Make sure to call ahead as some of these items are expected to sell out before the holiday ends on Dec. 18.

• Max and Benny's, 461 Waukegan Road, Northbrook, (847) 272-9490, maxandbennys.com: The deli is offering a winter holiday menu featuring festive a la carte items such as potato pancakes with apple sauce for $1.95 each or $1.75 each for an order of 20 or more, and potato pancake bites for $1.25 or 99 cents. You can also get cookies decorated to look like a dreidel, menorah, or Star of David. If you want the whole meal taken care of, order an $89 dinner for four including chopped liver, matzah ball soup, rolls, potato pancakes, vegetables, apple and apricot sauces, and holiday cookies.

• Original Bagel & Bialy, 105 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove, (847) 808-0100, originalbagelandbialy.com: Choose from large potato pancakes for $2.75 each or small versions for $9 per dozen, with apple sauce and sour cream available for $4 per pound. If you're looking for a perfect gift, you can pick up a box of four blue and white frosted hot chocolate bombs for $23. For a fun family activity, order a $14.99 DIY cookie kit including six cookies plus sprinkles, and blue, yellow, and white frosting.

• Beatrix, 272 Oakbrook Center, Oakbrook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com: Through Dec. 18, you can pick up a $16.95 Hanukkah cookie decorating kit including six themed cookies, piping bags and sprinkles. Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. two days before you plan to pick them up or get them delivered.

• Butter and Vine, based in Chicago but will deliver free on Dec. 14 to most suburbs, (312) 735-1577, www.butterandvine.com: The chef-created delivery service will deliver heat-and-serve Hanukkah meals for one ($30), two ($56), three ($83) or four ($108). Meals include a quarter pound of Braised Peach Bourbon Brisket per person, plus green beans, three potato latkes with sour cream and apple sauce on the side, and matzah ball soup. A dreidel and chocolate Hanukkah gelt come with each order. Orders must be placed by 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, for delivery on Monday, Dec. 14.

• Bub City, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, bub-city.com: From Dec. 10-13, you can pick up a brisket and pastrami dinner package for two ($79.95) or four ($149.95) that includes latkes (aka potato pancakes), matzah ball soup, roasted Brussels sprouts and caramel cinnamon apple pie. Orders must be placed two days in advance.

• Fiya, 5419 N. Clark St., Chicago, (312) 493-0443, fiyarestaurant.com: A $150 meal for four available the first four days of Hanukkah includes regular and spiced sweet potato latkes with crème fraîche and apple-pomegranate sauce, Moroccan beef tagine, whole roasted cauliflower, sufganiyot cupcakes, and rugelach. A vegetarian menu is available, and you can add enough food for an extra person for $30.

• Grill House, 3061 Dundee Road, Northbrook, (847) 205-2200, eatgrillhouse.com: A winter holiday catering menu includes a dozen latkes with apple sauce and sour cream for $18, two pounds of sliced brisket for $35, and 24 mini sweet-and-sour meatballs for $12.

• Jerry's Sandwiches, 4739 N. Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, (773) 344-9379: Feast on latkes with sour cream and applesauce, horseradish-onion roast brisket, grilled rainbow carrots with fried leeks, challah, and rugelach for $150 for four people. The menu is available the first four days of Hanukkah. You can add on raisin noodle kugel or salami fritters with mustard sauce for $15.

• Brite, 2021 W. Fulton St., Chicago, (312)-772-6536, enjoybrite.com: The bakery is offering a $20 box of six sufganiyot, the traditional fried doughnuts, stuffed with apple rosewater jelly, tahini halvah date chocolate, or strawberry-cranberry-pear jelly. You can also pick up a $24 variety pack filled with any six options from their selection of Hanukkah pastries including potato kugel tarts. The specials are available Dec. 10-18.

• L. Woods, 7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com: A special meal for two for $79.95 available from Dec. 10-18 includes matzah ball soup, braised brisket with sweet and sour gravy, roasted Brussels sprouts, potato pancakes, noodle kugel and chocolate babka. Orders must be placed a day in advance. The specials are also available to eat on the patio.

• Saranello's, 601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878; saranellos.com: A curbside carryout special available to pickup Dec. 9-10 includes challah rolls, matzah ball soup, roasted winter salad, braised short rib, roasted chicken and peppers, potato pancakes, roasted Brussels sprouts, noodle kugel, raspberry rugelach and flourless chocolate cake for $44.95 per person, with a two-person minimum. Orders must be placed the day before and the dishes are prepared cold with reheating instructions provided.