The final four recipes are in; see who wins Cook of the Year title next week

Last week, you got to see and vote on recipes created by four of our intrepid cooks competing in this year's Cook of the Week Challenge. Today, you get a look at what the other four cooks came up with.

This year's eight cooks were tasked with crafting a dish using kale, courtesy of the Northern Illinois Food Bank, couscous, canned mackerel with lemon and olive oil from King Oscar and a protein of their choice. Our judges are in the process of evaluating these entries, and the results -- and the Cook of the Year winner -- will be revealed here on Nov. 4. We'll also hear from the judges on what they liked and didn't like about the eight recipes.

This week see what Joseph Peabody, Mary Reidy, Tim Rogers and Laurie Wood cooked up with the key ingredients. Be sure to visit events.dailyherald.com to vote for your favorite recipe from this week.

Each set of four cooks gets a week's worth of voting. Last week, voters picked between Rick Kennedy, James Knupp, Amanda Marron and Judy Monaco's creations.

Besides the title of the Daily Herald's Cook of the Year, the eight cooks are vying for a grand prize of a Chef's Table dining experience at Seasons 52, a $500 value. The Readers' Choice will win a King Oscar gift basket and two $50 Seasons 52 gift cards. And one random winner will be drawn from everyone who participates in the Readers' Choice voting to win a King Oscar gift basket and $50 gift card to Seasons 52.

Let's check out the recipes the contestants created.