Best bets: New Philharmonic performs virtual 'Music of John Williams' concert

The New Philharmonic performs "The Music of John Williams" as a virtual concert on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24-25. Courtesy of McAninch Arts Center

Symphonic cinema

Hear music from blockbuster films like "Jaws," "Star Wars" and more when the New Philharmonic performs the virtual concert "The Music of John Williams" this weekend. It was recorded outdoors at the College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $40; $99 three-concert subscription package. (630) 942-3008 or atthemac.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Images of the 1908 Edward E. Boynton House in Rochester, N.Y., are featured in the Elmhurst History Museum exhibit "Frank Lloyd Wright: Architecture of the Interior." - Courtesy of Paul Rocheleau

Marvel at the ingenious designs for the indoors with the traveling exhibit "Frank Lloyd Wright: Architecture of the Interior" starting this weekend at the Elmhurst History Museum, 120 E. Park Ave., Elmhurst. Free admission. Reservations and face masks are required. (630) 833-1457 or elmhursthistory.org. 1-5 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; through Sunday, Dec. 20

Michael Keaton stars in the 1988 classic "Beetlejuice," which will be screened as a drive-in movie at Loft 21 in Lincolnshire on Friday, Oct. 23. - Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Relive director Tim Burton's macabre 1988 comedy "Beetlejuice" as a drive-in movie experience at Loft 21, 1501 N. Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire. $30; $50 premium spot. (847) 868-5638 or loft21events.com. Live DJ from 6:30-7:30 p.m., movies starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23

Rob Schneider brings the funny to the Improv Comedy Showcase through Sunday, Oct. 25. - Associated Press, 2018

Catch up with comedian and actor Rob Schneider ("Deuce Bigalow," "The Hot Chick") when he continues a run of standup shows this weekend at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $78-$234. (847) 240-2001 or improv.com/chicago. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 23-24, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

The Clue seekers

The Naperville Jaycee invites teams of four or five to do a socially distanced scavenger hunt by car with "The Amazing Halloween Race" on Saturday. Register in advance for the starting location. $100 per entry. (815) 218-5993 or naperjaycees.org. 1:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Tony Award-winner Patti LuPone performs the "Women of Broadway" Livestream Concert Event to help support Northlight Theatre in Skokie on Saturday, Oct. 24. - Washington Post

Tony Award-winner Patti LuPone ("Evita," "Gypsy") performs in a virtual "Women of Broadway" livestream concert event to help benefit select live venues like at the Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $30 single concert; $75 three-concert package includes LuPone, Laura Benati (Nov. 14) and Vanessa Williams (Dec. 5). (847) 673-6300 or northlight.org. 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 (available for 72 hours)

The Chicago Toy Show takes place Sunday, Oct. 25, at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles. - Daily Herald File Photo

The Chicago Toy Show returns on Sunday with a larger socially distanced footprint for its merchants and customers at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. $10; kids 12 and younger admitted free; $50 early pass at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 25. (847) 800-3009 or chicagotoyshow.com. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Long Grove's Pet Costume Parade happens Sunday, Oct. 25. - Associated Press, 2018

Dress up your furry friends to compete in a Pet Costume Parade on Sunday in downtown Long Grove, near 308 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Free to watch, but advance reservation and masks are required to participate. (847) 634-0888 or longgrove.org. 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25