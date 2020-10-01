Dining events: Tapville Social opens in downtown Naperville Friday

New name, same game

Tapville Social, a self-pour restaurant featuring craft beers, officially makes its debut Friday, Oct. 2, in downtown Naperville in what used to be Red Arrow Tap Room. CEO Joseph Tota, who started Red Arrow Tap Room in Elmhurst and Naperville three years ago, is introducing a national chain of self-pour restaurants called Tapville Social, and he decided to convert the Naperville location to the new concept. Executive Chef Jacob Smith will helm the kitchen, serving housemade, upscale American fare such as pickle chips, smoked wings, Southwestern egg rolls, short ribs, cheddar meatloaf, Cajun pasta, shrimp tacos, a poutine sandwich and more. Diners also can choose from a long list of local spirits, craft cocktails and, of course, craft beer to enjoy indoors or on the large outdoor patio. Upcoming events include beer dinners, trivia nights ('90s trivia night starts at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5), and beer and wine pairings. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Tapville Social at 216 S. Washington St., Naperville, (630) 536-8739, tapvillesocial.com/.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so to support the cause, Old Town Pour House locations are donating $1 from every Goose Island Bottlenectar sold in October to The Lynn Sage Foundation, which funds breast cancer research. Goose Island will match every donation dollar-for-dollar.

Old Town Pour House is located at 8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, 1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020, and in Chicago. oldtownpourhouse.com/.

Raise a glass this weekend at Buffalo Creek Brewing's scaled-back Oktoberfest Friday and Saturday, Oct. 2-3. There will be lots of Oktoberfest beer, including the new Bus Wedgie beer, brewed in honor of Long Grove's 114-year-old covered bridge. Plus, a food truck will be serving up German fare and members of the Lake County Symphony Orchestra's brass section will perform from 5 to 8 p.m. both days. Events will be held outside under a tent, with only up to 10 patrons per table. Face coverings are required.

Buffalo Creek Brewing is at 360 Historical Lane, Naperville, (847) 821-6140, buffalocreekbrewing.com.

Craving tacos? You're in luck as Sunday, Oct. 4, is National Taco Day. And to honor the day, Taco Melly in downtown Park Ridge is offering $2 tacos from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nosh on varieties such as tuna poke, beef brisket, shrimp Diablo, Brussels sprouts and more.

Taco Melly is at 16 S. Fairview Ave., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4288, tacomelly.com/.

What a deal

Here's a BOGO that's almost too good to pass up. Now through Sunday, Oct. 4, buy any brunch, lunch or dinner entree at Pinstripes and get a second one for free. But wait, there's more: Two people can enjoy bowling and bocce for the price of one.

Pinstripes is located at 1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; and in Chicago; pinstripes.com/.

A dinner to remember

In celebration of Winnetka's George Trois turning five, chef Michael Lachowicz is hosting a collaboration dinner with chef Troy Jorge of Michelin-starred Temporis. Make reservations now for one of two seatings: 5:30 or 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4. The nine-course $180 dinner includes chilled hors d'oeuvres; panache of foie gras; Chef Troy's lobster tortellini; champagne, cape gooseberry and Meyer lemon gelée; Chef Troy's presentation of Bushgyu wagyu beef; a "sexy bleu" tart; pear financier and lemon; and mignardises.

George Trois is located at 64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 441-3100, georgetroisgroup.com/george-trois.

