Dining events: From Wynburg's DIY Pancake Kits to Harry Caray's Bears' kick off party

DIY Pancake Kits

Who doesn't like pancakes? Now Wynburg Cafe in Arlington Heights is making it easy for diners to cook up the restaurant's pancakes at home with its new DIY Pancake Kits with all of the fixings, er, 40 toppings. Order up a quart (or four) of pancake batter -- each quart makes 15 4.5-inch pancakes and costs $7.95 for regular and $10.45 for gluten-free. And then choose sauces and toppings (priced separately), including rainbow sprinkles, marshmallows, granola, nuts, fruits (strawberries, blueberries, bananas), sauces (Nutella, chocolate, caramel), cookies (Oreos, chocolate chip cookie dough), candies (M&M's, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Nestle Crunch, Snickers, Twix, Rolo), cereals (Fruity Pebbles, Cocoa Puffs, Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch) and more. Two sauces and four toppings are recommended for one quart of batter. Place an order at toasttab.com/wynburg-cafe/v3 or (847) 398-8900 for next-day curbside pickup from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Customize your pancakes however you want with Wynburg Cafe's new DIY Pancake Kit. - Courtesy of Wynburg Cafe

Wynburg Cafe is at 306 E. Rand Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 398-8900, wynburg-cafe.com/.

Che Kids U returns

If you have a budding chef on your hands, Che Kids U culinary classes are back in September at Naperville's Che Figata. Executive Chef Austin Fausett will teach kids 6 and older how to make pasta and meatballs during the 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, class. Next up is learning the art of chicken Parmesan at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. The series concludes at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, with young bakers learning how to make Italian cookies. Participants will make the dishes in the class to take home. Each class costs $35. Masks and social distancing will be required. Also, parents must stay on the premises; the patio and Zorba Cocktail Bar will be open. Advance registration is required.

Che Figata is at 2155 CityGate Lane, Naperville, (630) 579-3210, chefigatakitchen.com/events.

A young chef mixes ingredients in a previous Che Kids U culinary class. - Courtesy of Che Figata

If you haven't tried The Best of Lettuce Delivered yet and you live in the northern suburbs, now is the time to check out the program. Starting Saturday, Sept. 12, and running through Sunday, Sept. 20, each day will feature a different Chicago restaurant that you can order from to get delivered to your door through Tock. The lineup includes: Saturday, Sept. 12: il Porcellino; Sunday, Sept. 13: Ben Pao and Hub 51; Monday, Sept. 14: RPM Italian; Tuesday, Sept. 15: Sushi-San; Wednesday, Sept. 16: Bub City and Three Dots and a Dash; Thursday, Sept. 17: Pizzeria Portofino; Friday, Sept. 18: RPM Seafood; Saturday, Sept. 19: RPM Steak (a la carte and special Rosh Hashanah holiday menu); and Sunday, Sept. 20: Ben Pao and Hub 51. There's a $75 minimum (before tax and delivery) for orders, which must be placed by 4:30 p.m. the day before delivery. Free delivery for orders over $75. Suburbs included in the program are Evanston, Deerfield, Glencoe, Glenview, Highland Park, Lake Forest, Morton Grove, Northbrook, Wilmette, Winnetka and more. Order through exploretock.com/lettucedelivered/.

RPM Steak will be offering a la carte and Rosh Hashanah holiday menu items Saturday, Sept. 19, during the Best of Lettuce Delivered program. - Courtesy of John Stoffer

It's almost time! Harry Caray's Rosemont is teaming up with 101.9 The Mix and Miller Lite for a socially distant patio party at noon Sunday, Sept. 13, to kick off the Chicago Bears season. Watch the Bears take on the Detroit Lions while you enjoy food and drink specials, including Harry's Game Day Appetizer Platter for $17.95, $16 Miller Lite buckets, $3.75 drafts, $13 Harry Marys and more. Reservations are strongly recommended as space is limited.

Harry Caray's is at 10233 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont, (847) 699-1200, harrycarays.com/harry-carays-italian-steakhouse-rosemont.html.

Here's an excuse for fathers and daughters to get all dressed up for a night: CityGate Grille's Daddy & Daughter Masquerade Ball. The event, from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, features a complimentary masquerade mask, a DJ, a photo booth and a three-course dinner. For $75 per dad/daughter, dine on cream chicken noodle soup or Caesar salad, a choice of entree (airline roasted chicken fettuccine Alfredo, herb-crusted pork tenderloins with garlic whipped potatoes and broccoli or a cheeseburger and a side) and chocolate cake with vanilla gelato for dessert. Mocktails (Sweet Pineapple Sunset or Mango Masquerade) and soda are included. A cash bar will be available. It's $35 for each additional child. Advance reservations are required. Guests must wear their own masks to the event.

"We wanted to offer something special since so many activities are canceled for kids this year," CityGate Hospitality VP of Marketing & Sales Cynthia Bock said in a prepared statement. "Since guests will need to wear masks, we decided to embrace that and make masks part of the theme."

CityGate Grille is at 2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010, citygategrille.com/event-details/daddy-daughter-masquerade-ball.

Rosh Hashanah

Now is the time to make reservations for Rosh Hashanah as many restaurants have early deadlines for carryout orders.

Di Pescara: A family-style feast, including matzo ball soup, braised brisket of beef, potato pancakes and chocolate layered cake, is on the holiday dine-in menu, which is available from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 18-19. It's $44.95 for adults and half-priced for kids 12 and younger. Carryout orders, which are prepared cold and include heating instructions, must be placed by noon Wednesday, Sept. 16, and can be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 17-19. Di Pescara is at 2124 Northbrook Court, Northbrook, (847) 498-4321, di-pescara.com/.

L.Woods: The restaurant's special holiday menu features apples and honey, housemade chopped liver, beef brisket, potato pancakes and more. Nosh on the dine-in meal between 11:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 18-19. It's $44.95 for adults and $18.95 for kids 12 and younger. Carryout orders must be placed by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15. L.Woods is at 7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/.

Prairie Grass Cafe: Chef Sarah Stegner and George Bumbaris want to do the cooking for you this holiday. The Rosh Hashanah Dinner Package for Two includes a honey citrus-marinated beet salad with pomegranate and toasted hazelnuts, a choice of two entrees (slow-braised brisket with roasted spaghetti squash and sauteed leeks, Lake Superior whitefish with wild rice with pecans and roasted apple wedges or crispy half boneless chicken with wild rice with pecans), honey-glazed carrots with raisins and parsley, and apple honey crumble with toasted oats and pecans for $88. Add on extras such as honey challah bread ($12), a quart of chicken noodle soup with parsley and onions ($15) or a half pint of chopped chicken liver with grated farm egg ($8). Also, wines by the bottle are 50% off. Order by Tuesday, Sept. 15, for curbside pickup before sundown Friday, Sept. 18. Prairie Grass Cafe is at 601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/.

Saranello's in Wheeling will be offering a family-style feast for Rosh Hashanah. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Saranello's: Let the Wheeling restaurant do the cooking for you this holiday. The family-style feast, which includes matzo ball soup, potato pancakes, braised brisket of beef, chocolate layered cake and more, is $44.95 for adults and half-priced for kids 12 and younger. The dine-in meal is available from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 18-19. If you'd rather dine at home, carryout orders must be placed 24 hours in advance and are available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 17-19. All carryout orders are prepared cold but come with heating instructions. Saranello's is at 601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/.

Wildfire: The Glenview and Lincolnshire restaurants will be serving up a special dinner of braised brisket of beef with carrot tzimmes and roasted green beans for $29.95. The dine-in special will be available from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. Or order half platters (serves 4-5) or platters (serves 8-10) of brisket and the sides to eat at home. The restaurants are at 1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363, and 235 N. Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900, wildfirerestaurant.com/.

