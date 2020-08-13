New eats: 9 restaurants that debuted this summer in the suburbs
Opening a new restaurant has always been a risky business proposition, even in the best of times. And the last few months have been anything but the best of times.
Still, a number of new suburban eateries debuted this summer despite the pandemic. Here's a sampling of new spots and what they are dishing out:
250 Center St., Grayslake, (224) 541-4445 or its page on facebook.com
Opened in: July
Cuisine: Gastropub with 60 beers on tap.
Diners can be seated on the restaurant patio and rooftop deck. Indoor seating is available at reduced capacity.
Reservations are requested. Takeout is not available at this time.
43 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, (630) 660-3519 or moraontheriver.com
Opened in: June
Cuisine: Asian Fusion, sushi, American and Italian
Outdoor patio dining is available, and work continues on its planned dining areas on the rooftop and in the basement. Mora On The River also kicked off Sunday Brunch this month and hosts special ticketed dining events such as All-You-Can-Eat-Ramen on select Wednesdays. The Aurora spot follows other Mora locations in Plainfield, Bolingbrook and Oak Park.
Syrup
2555 W. Bunker Hill, Algonquin, eatatsyrup.com
Opened in: July
Cuisine: Housed in what was formerly the Colonial Cafe, Syrup is described by its owners as "an upscale, modern farmhouse-meets-luxe breakfast and lunch destination." The menu heralds "made from scratch syrups."
Outdoor dining is available along with takeout and dine-in options.
Honey Berry Pancakes and Cafe
2708 N. Sutton Road, Hoffman Estates, (847) 619-0333 or honeyberrycafe.com
Opened in: July
Cuisine: Pancakes are obviously a title specialty in this breakfast and lunch restaurant.
Outdoor dining is available along with takeout and dine-in options. Hoffman Estates is the latest location in the chain with outposts in Chicago, Warrenville and Lombard.
Las Monarcas Mexican Restaurant opened in Libertyville in June, and specializes in cuisine from Charo, a municipality in the Mexican state of Michoacán.
- Courtesy of Las Monarcas Mexican Restaurant
Las Monarcas Mexican Restaurant
159 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (224) 513-5079 or lasmonarcasmexres.com
Opened in: June
Cuisine: The menu is inspired by Charo, a municipality in the Mexican state of Michoacán, and migrating monarch butterflies inspired the restaurant's name. Handmade tortillas, tacos, tortas, gorditas, burritos and more are on the menu.
Indoor dining is available as are delivery and takeout options.
Hale Street Cantina
109 N. Hale St., Wheaton, (331) 716-7141 or halestreetcantina.com
Opened in: June
Cuisine: Mexican American fare and specialty cocktails. Hale Street Cantina is the latest road-named restaurant from the folks behind Jackson Avenue Pub in Naperville, Main Street Pub in Glen Ellyn and Main Street Pub in St. Charles.
Limited indoor and outdoor dining is available.
Wahlburgers
825 S. Randall Road, St. Charles, (331) 235-5200 or wahlburgers.com/stcharles
Opened in: July
Cuisine: Burgers, chicken sandwiches and more are on the menu for this chain restaurant with celebrity ties to Hollywood stars Donnie and Mark Wahlberg. The new St. Charles location features online ordering, delivery, takeout and curbside pickup.
Obscurity Brewing
113 N. North St., Elburn, (630) 320-2255 or drinkobscurity.com
Opened in: July
Cuisine: Beer and barbecue bar food are the specialties, and barbecued meat can even be added to the salads. Outdoor seating and takeout options are available.
Bartender Jack Wilbur poured a couple of beers at Alter Brewing Co. Brewery + Kitchen in St. Charles when indoor dining was allowed.
- Rick West | Staff Photographer
Alter Brewing Co. Brewery + Kitchen
12 S. First St., St. Charles, (331) 901-5949 or alterbrewing.com
Opened in: May
Cuisine: Brew pub that specializes in craft beer and a full menu of entrees, sandwiches and more. There are "Growler and Crowler" specials on select Wednesdays.
Patio and limited indoor seating is available, though reservations are not being taken at this time. The St. Charles Brewery + Kitchen joins the established Alter Brewing Co. Taproom location in Downers Grove.