Wahlburgers is the latest celebrity-owned restaurant in the suburbs. Here's a look at others

Donnie Wahlberg, center, and St. Charles Mayor Raymond Rogina left, with Paul Wahlberg, right, breaking ground for the new Wahlburgers restaurant in St. Charles. Daily Herald file photo, 2018

St. Charles got the star treatment this week when singer/actor Donnie Wahlberg opened his latest restaurant on Randall Road.

Wahlberg, who lives in St. Charles with his wife, Jenny McCarthy, owns the Boston-based Wahlburgers chain with his brothers -- film star Mark and chef Paul. But Wahlburgers is not the only suburban eatery with celebrity owners.

Here's a look at the new spot and others in the suburbs and Chicago with famous names backing up the food.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy take a second before greeting guests at the new Wahlburgers restaurant on opening day Tuesday in St. Charles.

Celebrity connection: The chain is a family collaboration featuring the three Wahlberg brothers: New Kids on the Block singer and "Blue Bloods" star Donnie, film star Mark and reality TV star/executive chef Paul.

Locations: 825 S. Randall Road, St. Charles, (331) 235-5200, and at 2 E. Ontario St., Chicago, (312) 291-8997 (temporarily closed).

Website: wahlburgers.com

Specialties: The expanding burger chain shares its name with an A&E reality TV series about the restaurant. A Chicago location opened in 2019, though it has been temporarily closed because of COVID-19.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer, 2018 Bill Murray, with cellist Jan Vogler, left, bar CEO Mac Haskell and Johnny Murray tell stories at a press conference before the opening of the Murray Bros. Caddyshack sports bar in Rosemont two years ago.

Celebrity connection: Owned by actors (and Wilmette natives) Bill Murray, Joel Murray, Brian-Doyle Murray and other siblings.

Location: Crown Plaza Chicago O'Hare Hotel & Conference Center, 9546 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont, (847) 443-3673

Website: mbcshack.com

Murray Bros. Caddyshack in Rosemont offers a drink named after the Wilmette natives' mother: Lucille's Old Fashioned. - Daily Herald file photo, 2018

Specialties: Bill Murray and his brothers returned to their suburban roots in 2018 when they opened this Rosemont branch of their Florida restaurant, inspired by the blockbuster 1980 film "Caddyshack." The menu offers American fare with names inspired by the film and the Murray family, including Bill Murray Classic burger, Brian's Fish Tacos, crispy potato golf balls, Professor Wang's Wings, Spaulding's Hack salad and more. There's even a cocktail named for mom Lucille (Lucille's Old Fashioned), not to mention the Pool Water Martini (Baby Ruth), Andy Murray's Pain Killer and more.

The Big Mike Burger is one of the signature menu items at Michael Jordan's Restaurant in Oak Brook. - Courtesy of Michael Jordan's Restaurant

Celebrity connection: Michael Jordan, the basketball superstar who led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships.

Restaurant location: 1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932

Steak House location: 505 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, (312) 321-8823 (temporarily closed)

Website: michaeljordansrestaurant.com

Specialties: The miniseries "The Last Dance" reminded the world why Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dominated basketball in the 1990s. Guests at Jordan's namesake restaurant in Oak Brook are invited to "Dine Like a Champ" on signature dishes like the Big Mike Burger, prime Delmonico, Faroe Island salmon, lobster ravioli and more either on the outdoor patio or in the recently reopened dining room.

Ditka's Restaurant

Celebrity connection: Mike Ditka, the coach of the 1985 Superbowl Champion Chicago Bears

Restaurant: 2 Mid America Plaza Suite 100, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 572-2200

Grill 89: 800 E. Ogden Ave., Westmont, (630) 570-5889

Website: ditkasrestaurants.com

Specialties: Chicago Bears memorabilia is incorporated into the decor of this upscale restaurant and bar that focuses on American fare such as Coach's Pot Roast Nachos, the "Fridge" burger, Mike's salad, fullback filet mignon, steaks, chops, seafood and more.

Chicken Vesuvio is a specialty on the menu at Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse locations. - Courtesy of Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse

Celebrity connection: Harry Caray, the late baseball announcer and sportscaster

Holy Mackerel!: 70 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 953-3444

Italian Steakhouses: 33 W. Kinzie St., Chicago, (312) 828-0966; 10233 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont, (847) 699-1200; 70 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 953-3400

Navy Pier Tavern: 700 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, (312) 527-9700

7th Inning Stretch: 835 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, (312) 202-0500

Midway Airport Shortstop: Terminal A, Chicago, (773) 598-6717

Website: harrycarays.com

Specialties: The late Hall of Fame broadcaster lent his name to what has become a local restaurant empire. Each location is filled with sports memorabilia and celebrity snapshots, while the restaurants alternately specialize in Harry's Chicken Vesuvio, steaks, burgers and seafood as well as specialty drinks such as The Dutchie, Southside and Navy Pear martinis and the Harry Mary.

RPM Restaurants

Celebrity connections: Bill Rancic, a past winner of "The Apprentice," and Giuliana Rancic, a former reporter for E! News.

RPM Italian: 52 W. Illinois St., Chicago, (312) 222-1888

RPM Steak: 66 W. Kinzie St., Chicago, (312) 284-4990

RPM Seafood: 317 N. Clark St., Chicago, (312) 900-9035

Website: rpmrestaurants.com

Specialties: The Rancics teamed up with Lettuce Entertain You for three upscale Windy City restaurants, each focused on either Italian cuisine, steaks or seafood. RPM Seafood has a prime multilevel location overlooking the Chicago River.

Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville

Celebrity connection: Singer-songwriter and lifestyle mogul Jimmy Buffett

Location: 700 E. Grand Ave. #118, Chicago, (312) 496-3840

Website: margaritavillechicago.com

Specialties: Margaritas, of course, and the copyrighted "Cheeseburger in Paradise" lead the menu of this Chicago outpost of Jimmy Buffett's restaurant empire. Lake Michigan isn't quite the tropical beach, but the Navy Pier location certainly attracts plenty of vacationing tourists ready to chow down on comfort food such as the volcano nachos, Jimmy's Jammin' Jambalaya, Landshark Lager fish and chips, Caribbean chicken egg rolls and more.