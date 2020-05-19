Teachers from Lombard, Vernon Hills competing on 'Jeopardy!'

Mary Kate Trausch, a Vernon Hills resident and science teacher at St. Joseph High School in Westchester, is competing in the "Jeopardy!" Teachers Tournament. Courtesy of Jeopardy Productions Inc.

Naperville North High School math teacher Jong Ho Kim, a Lombard resident, is competing in the "Jeopardy!" Teachers Tournament. Courtesy of Jeopardy Productions Inc.

The upcoming "Jeopardy!" Teachers Tournament has a definite local feel to it.

Teachers from Lombard and Vernon Hills participated in the two-week tourney, which was recorded in February and will air Monday through June 5.

Naperville North High School math teacher Jong Ho Kim of Lombard hopes to follow in the footsteps of "Jeopardy" James Holzhauer, a Naperville North graduate who won more than $2 million on the television game show last year.

Vernon Hills resident Mary Kate Trausch, a science teacher at St. Joseph High School in Westchester, also is among the 15 educators taking part in the competition.

The grand prize is $100,000 and a berth in the next edition of the "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions.

"This tournament was created because 'Jeopardy!' is committed to showing appreciation for our teachers, and this year's edition carries even more significance as educators everywhere face a whole new set of challenges," host Alex Trebek said in a news release.