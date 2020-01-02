A taste of what's to come -- 9 suburban restaurants opening in 2020

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille will open a new location this summer in Schaumburg, where diners can end their meal with a flaming dessert. Courtesy of Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

While we all have our favorite local restaurants, most of us crave variety -- and the chance to check out new places.

Many new suburban restaurants threw open their doors in 2019, and many will follow suit in 2020. Here's a taste of new spots heading our way in the coming months.

Taco Maya

When: Mid-January

Where: 365 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg

Details: The new Schaumburg site will join locations in Bloomingdale, Niles and the South Loop in serving up a variety of specialty tacos, fajitas, tortas and empanadas.

Website: tacomaya.com

Wasabi Restaurant & Bar

When: Mid-January

Where: 5130 Main St., Downers Grove

Details: The owner of Ichiban will open a second Downers Grove restaurant this winter. This Asian-fusion spot featuring Japanese, Chinese, Thai and Korean dishes will offer sushi, ramen, stir-fry and other dishes as well as a full bar.

Website: wasabidownersgrove.com

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2015 The new Buttermilk Cafe in Vernon Hills will serve omelets and other menu items enjoyed at current locations in Geneva and Naperville.

When: Late January

Where: 925 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills

Details: Hearty breakfast entrees, including the Red Rooster Skillet, are the trademark of this restaurant, which has locations in Geneva and Naperville. In addition to omelets, scramblers, waffles, pancakes and more, Buttermilk will serve specialty coffees and teas, cocktails, salads and a variety of sandwiches.

Website: buttermilkrestaurants.com

- Rick West | Staff Photographer The Red Poppy Bistro is scheduled to open this winter in downtown Elgin.

When: Late January or early February

Where: 109 E. Highland Ave., Elgin

Details: Matthew Habib and Jennifer Polit, who owned the former Legit Dogs & Ice in Elgin, describe their new breakfast and lunch spot as an "eclectic eatery with an Old World European flair." The menu will include breakfast staples as well as oatmeal bowls, quiches, pierogies and crepes. Lunch specials will vary, with options such as baked sweet pumpkin filled with beef stew.

Website: redpoppybistro.godaddysites.com

Later this winter, Gyu-Kaku opens its first suburban location in Naperville. The Japanese barbecue spot has three Chicago restaurants were diners can grill marinated meats at their table. - Courtesy of Gyu-Kaku

When: Late January or early February

Where: 47 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville

Details: Choose from a range of marinated meats (or veggies) and grill them at your table when the Japanese barbecue restaurant opens its fourth location in Illinois and the first outside of Chicago. Shared small plates include miso chili wings, vegetable spring rolls, tuna poke nachos and fried calamari. The menu also includes salads, soup and more.

Website: www.gyu-kaku.com

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

When: Late February

Where: 436 S. State Route 59, Naperville

Details: With decor inspired by the Rocky Mountains, the chain made its first foray into Illinois last year with a location in Vernon Hills. The menu features burgers, salads and a variety of entrees, as well as seasonal items including such cold-weather fare as wild boar chili and lamb potpie. And the chain offers a dog menu for furry friends dining with their humans on the patio.

Website: lazydogrestaurants.com

First Draft

When: Late winter or early spring

Where: 250 Center St., Grayslake

Details: When completed, the two-story craft beer bar will be able to accommodate up to 600 people indoors and out thanks to an outdoor patio and rooftop deck equipped with wood-burning fireplaces. The menu will be similar to First Draft's South Loop location, and will feature burgers, steaks, fish, seasonal specials and 60 beers on draft. Plus, there will be valet parking.

Website: See the Facebook page for First Draft Grayslake.

Old Republic Kitchen & Bar

When: Late April

Where: 101 W. State St., Geneva

Details: Owner Nick Smith is gutting the former site of The Little Owl, and the new decor will reflect the building's history as a dry goods store. The menu will be similar to the one at Old Republic in Elgin, paying tribute to American regional specialties such as Southern shrimp and grits, fried Minnesota walleye and Kansas City-style ribs. When it opens, the new spot will be the 13th restaurant in the Karas Restaurant Group.

Website: oldrepublicbar.com

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille will open a new location this summer in Schaumburg. - Courtesy of Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

When: Summer

Where: 1780 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg

Details: The Schaumburg site will be the second Perry's location in the area; the first is in Oak Brook. Diners can expect butcher-fresh beef, a seven-finger-high pork chop and chateaubriand carvings as well as an extensive wine list and flaming desserts.

Website: perryssteakhouse.com