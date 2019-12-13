Weekend at play: Jane Lynch plays Crystal Lake, Lego Train Show rolls into Cantigny

Jane Lynch returns to the Raue Center this weekend with her Christmas show. Courtesy of Jake Bailey

Emmy Award-winner Jane Lynch brings "A Swingin' Little Christmas" to Crystal Lake's Raue Center, the Ruth Page Civic Ballet revives "The Nutcracker" in Grayslake and the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles hosts a "Laurel and Hardy Film Festival." Here are five things to do this weekend. For more ideas, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Jazzy Jane

Emmy Award-winning actress Jane Lynch ("Glee," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") continues her local run in "A Swingin' Little Christmas" featuring Kate Flannery, Tim Davis and the Tony Guerrero Quintet at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $50-$70. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14.

The Lego Train Show returns this weekend to Cantigny Park's Visitors Center in Wheaton. - Courtesy of Cantigny Park

The Northern Illinois Lego Train Club presents the 17th annual Lego Train Show featuring elaborate miniature worlds at Cantigny Park's Visitors Center, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Free, but $5 parking (bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Marine Toys for Tots to receive free parking). (630) 668-5161 or cantigny.org. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.

Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy are celebrated in a film festival at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles on Saturday, Dec. 14. - Associated Press, 1936

Organist Jay Warren provides live accompaniment for two out of three features in the "Laurel and Hardy Film Festival" at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. See comedy legends Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy in the 1929 silent shorts "Bacon Grabbers" and "Big Business," plus the 1933 sound feature "Sons of the Desert." $10; $25 films and dinner. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.

Linus and Lucy

See the beloved "Peanuts" characters of the late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz in a touring theatrical adaptation of "A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage" at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $25-$65. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.

'Nutcracker' revived

Ruth Page Civic Ballet revives its namesake choreographer's version of "The Nutcracker" for two shows at College of Lake County's Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. $20-$25; $19-$24 seniors; $10-$15 youth. (847) 543-2300 or jlcenter.clcillinois.edu. 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.