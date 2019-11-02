Weekend picks: Sebastian Maniscalco brings 'You Bother Me Tour' to Chicago's United Center

Violinist Adele Anthony is a guest soloist with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra for the concerts "Bolero! Chabrier, Edwards & Ravel" in Elgin and Chicago. Courtesy of Marcia Ciriello

Arlington Heights native Sebastian Maniscalco plays the United Center in Chicago on Saturday, Nov. 2. Associated Press, 2019

Mouthy Maniscalco

See Arlington Heights native Sebastian Maniscalco command an arena-sized comedy crowd with his "You Bother Me Tour" at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. $39-$350. (800) 745-3000 or unitedcenter.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

Pet menagerie

See plenty of pets and products at the All Animal Expo, which returns to the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. $5; $3 for kids 6-10; and free for kids 5 and younger with paid guardian admission. (630) 668-6636 or allanimalexpo.com. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

Gone gourds

The Cary Park District invites you to play with your leftover Halloween gourds before turning them into mulch at the Pumpkin Roll & Pumpkin Smash. Join in the games on Saturday at Lions Park, 1200 Silver Lake Road, Cary. Free admission. (847) 639-6100 or carypark.com. 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2

Season's greetings

More than 60 artisans and gourmet food vendors gather to sell their wares for a special Holiday Market this weekend at the Wilder Mansion, 211 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. Free admission. (630) 993-8900 or epd.org. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

"Jurassic World" plays the Allstate Arena in Rosemont through Sunday, Nov. 3. - Courtesy of Feld Entertainment

Massive animatronic dinosaurs stomp around to terrify performers in the local premiere of the "Jurassic World Live Tour" this weekend at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $15-$250. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2-3

Secondhand sales

Shop for refurbished furniture, vinyl records, sports collectibles and more at a Flea Market this weekend at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. $5; free for kids 12 and younger. (630) 377-2252 or kanecountyfair.com/Events or kanecountyfleamarket.com. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3

"Baby Shark Live!" tours to the Rosemont Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 2. -

Tickets are scarce for the area touring debut of "Baby Shark Live!" See the stage adaptation of the catchy internet animated sensation on Saturday at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $45-$75. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

Lyric premiere

The Lyric Opera of Chicago presents the Windy City premiere of composer Jake Heggie and librettist Terrence McNally's "Dead Man Walking." This 2000 opera, inspired by Sister Helen Prejean's memoir about being a spiritual adviser to death-row inmates, plays for six performances only starting Saturday at the Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. $39-$279. (312) 827-5600 or lyricopera.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 and 16; 2 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday, Nov. 10 and 13; and 7 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, Nov. 6 and 22

Inspiration from elsewhere

Violinist Adele Anthony joins with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra for the concerts "Bolero! Chabrier, Edwards & Ravel." This concert, featuring works by composers inspired by other countries, plays at two locations: first this weekend at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin, $35-$65, $10 youth; then on Monday at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago, $40-$60. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, in Elgin and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, in Chicago

Class act

Science teacher turned comedian Eddie B -- whose stand-up career commenced with a YouTube video series titled "What Teachers Really Say" -- shares his classroom-inspired humor with Paramount Theatre audiences as part of his "I'm Already Professionally Developed" tour. See it at 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. $30-$50. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

Beards and 'Legs'

The iconic long-bearded rock group ZZ Top brings its "50th Anniversary Tour" with special guest Marquise Knox to the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $99-$400. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

Budding comedians

See comedians work on their material at a monthly Stand-up Open Mic on Sunday at Laugh Out Loud at Streets of Woodfield, 601 N. Martingale Road, Schaumburg. Free admission for audiences; $5 to perform. (847) 240-0386 or laughoutloudtheater.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3

Concerts

R Avenue, Straight Skinny, Panorama Shore, Quiet Cove: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. (773) 549-5549 or shows.elboroomlive.com.

The Red Birds: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Elbo Room (cocktail lounge), 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. (773) 549-5549 or shows.elboroomlive.com.

Fall Down 2019 with Teed, Chicken Wire Empire, Armchair Boogie and Soul Circuitry: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Mackey's Hideout, 2601 S. River Road, McHenry. (815) 363-7040 or mackeyshideout.com.

JOHN 5 and the Creatures, Jared James Nichols, Reverend Jack: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov 2, at Reggies Rock Club, 2105 S. State St., Chicago. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com.

Puddle of Mudd, Mick Blankenship, Man the Mighty: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. (815) 482-2870 or rochaus.com.

"Bolero! Chabrier, Edwards & Ravel" with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin; 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org.

ZZ Top's "50th Anniversary Tour" with Marquise Knox: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $99-$400. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com.

Tom Keifer, L.A. Guns: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

The Talbott Brothers: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

7th heaven, Fool House: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

Of Perception, Speed Of Sound, Little Man: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Switchback: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at FitzGerald's Nightclub, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Dia de los Muertos Concierto Exclusivo with Sin Anestesia, Flatt BNB, Manu Heroe De Leyenda Tributo, Martha Reatiga, Tributo a Mon Laferte, Cuestion De Tempo, DJ Baruch: 9: 15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Wire, 6815 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

SuperBig, The Relevant: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

How Rude '90s Tribute Band: 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

Piper Rockelle Live!: Noon Sunday, Nov. 3, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

Gino Vannelli: 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Capital Vices, Next to Eternity, Ben Zarndt: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Wire, 6815 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

Roger Smit, Craig Alan, Ted Hajnasiewicz: 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Elbo Room (cocktail lounge), 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. (773) 549-5549 or shows.elboroomlive.com.

Chi Town Guttamenn, Dope MC Bobby Sills, Sancho Domingo, FARGONEWORLD: 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

The Music of Cream: 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Trapt, Saliva, Tantric, Veilside: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. (815) 482-2870 or rochaus.com.

Tool, Fear Inoculum, Killing Joke: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. (800) 982-2787 or unitedcenter.com.

Hozier's "Wasteland, Baby! Tour": 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Nov. 3-4, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. (312) 902-1500 or msg.com.