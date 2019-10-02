Dining out: Suburban restaurants join In Good Taste Campaign in October

In October, $1 from each order of Tuscany's Calamari Fritti will be donated to the Lynn Sage Foundation's In Good Taste Campaign. Courtesy of Tuscany Restaurant

Think Pink

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and some suburban restaurants are donating a portion of the proceeds from special dishes and drinks ordered in October to the Lynn Sage Foundation's In Good Taste Campaign, which benefits local breast cancer research.

• City Works and Old Town Pour House are hosting Hops for Hope, meaning that $2 from every Virtue Rose Cider and Bottlenectar beer sold during October will be donated to the Lynn Sage Foundation. City Works is at 1850 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 584-2500, and 365 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling, (847) 941-0990, cityworksrestaurant.com/. Old Town Pour House is at 1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020, and 8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, oldtownpourhouse.com/.

• At The Hampton Social in South Barrington, $1 from every glass sold of the rose of the day will be donated to the foundation in October. The restaurant is at 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (224) 633-5414, thehamptonsocial.com/.

• Rosebud Restaurants and Carmine's Rosemont are participating in Rosebud Cares' fight to crush breast cancer by donating 10% of the restaurants' proceeds from Rosebud Rose (glass or bottle), sausage and peppers appetizer, chopped salad, rigatoni alla vodka and tiramisu sold during October to the In Good Taste Campaign. Carmine's Rosemont is at 9850 Berwyn Ave., Rosemont, (847) 595-1111, and Rosebud is at 22 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (630) 548-9800, and 560 Waukegan Road, Deerfield, (847) 914-0900. rosebudrestaurants.com/.

• Tuscany in Wheeling and Chicago will donate $1 to the Foundation each time a Pink Ribbon dish is ordered. Specials include the Calamari Fritti for $15, Regina Pizza (Wheeling only) for $15, Margarita Pizza (Chicago only) for $14, and the Raviolini Pera for $20. Tuscany Restaurant is at 550 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 465-9988, and 1014 W. Taylor St., Chicago, (312) 829-1990, tuscanychicago.com/.

For every Pomegranate Moscow Mule ordered at Weber Grill in October, the restaurant will donate $1 to the Lynn Sage Foundation's In Good Taste Campaign. - Courtesy of Weber Grill Restaurant

• For every Pomegranate Moscow Mule ordered at Weber Grill in Lombard, Schaumburg and Chicago in October, the restaurant will donate $1 to the campaign. The cocktail, made with Tito's Handmade Vodka, Stirrings Pomegranate Liqueur, fresh lime juice and ginger beer, costs $11. Weber Grill Restaurant is at 2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880; 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800; and 539 N. State St., Chicago, (312) 467-9696, webergrillrestaurant.com/.

National Taco Day

It's not Taco Tuesday, but if you like tacos, National Taco Day on Friday, Oct. 4, is for you. At Chuy's, the deal is buy an entree and add a crispy beef taco for $1. Also, margarita floaters, an extra pour of tequila or orange liqueur, are $1 on Friday. Diners who come in dressed like a taco and post it on social media using #NationalTacoDay can get a free entree, redeemable on Friday.

Chuy's is located at 15610 La Grange Road, Orland Park, (708) 403-5334; 1701 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 285-1667; and 28244 Diehl Road, Warrenville, (630) 393-0911, chuys.com/.

Cheers!

Raise a glass (or two) during Oktoberfest from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Buffalo Creek Brewing. Owner/brewmaster Mike Marr will be crafting authentic German-style beer to serve alongside Bavarian specialties such as brats, potato salad, strudel and more during the fest. Plus, there will be live music from the Hirsch German Band, contests such as Hammerschlagen (nail-driving contest) and stein-holding, as well as barrel rolling, hayrides, horseshoes and other free family contests and raffles. Admission is free.

Buffalo Creek Brewing is at 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove, (847) 821-6140 or buffalocreekbrewing.com/.

Noodles recently added Pumpkin Spice Crispies to its menu. - Courtesy of Noodles & Company

It might not be a latte, but it's still pumpkin spice. Noodles recently added the Pumpkin Spice Crispy, made with fall spices mixed into melted butter, marshmallows and rice cereal, to its dessert offerings.

Noodles has locations across the suburbs. noodles.com/.

The Never Ending Pasta Bowl has returned to Olive Garden with the addition of creamy roasted garlic sauce as a new option. - Courtesy of Olive Garden

Fall is the perfect time to explore the flavor combinations made possible with the return of Olive Garden's Never Ending Pasta Bowl. Starting at $10.99, diners can nosh on seven types of pasta (including gluten-free rotini), six homemade sauces including the new creamy roasted garlic, and six toppings such as meatballs, crispy chicken fritta or garden veggies. Guess what else has returned? The Chocolate Chunkin' Pumpkin Cheesecake. It's pumpkin cheesecake filled and topped with brownie bites, chocolate fudge and whipped cream in a chocolate cookie crust. Indulge for $7.29.

Olive Garden has locations throughout the suburbs. olivegarden.com/.

Raviolacci di Brasato is one of three pastas comprising the chef's pasta flight at Tuscany in Wheeling. The special will be available through Oct. 31. - Courtesy of Tuscany Restaurant

If one type of pasta isn't enough, Tuscany is now offering a chef's pasta flight, available at lunch and dinner now through Thursday, Oct. 31. For $23, nosh on Penne della Nonna (mostaccioli tossed in Brivido pasta sauce with ground sausage and beans), Raviolacci di Brasato (jumbo ravioli stuffed with braised beef short ribs, brown butter, parmigiana and sage), and Fettucine Cacio e Pepe (with cracked blacked pepper and cream sauce). An optional wine pairing costs $13 and includes Candoni Pinot Noir, Louis Martni Cabernet and William Hill Chardonnay.

Tuscany is at 550 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 465-9988, tuscanychicago.com/location/wheeling/.

Oktoberfest at The Walnut Room

If your plans take you into Chicago this week, consider the new Oktoberfest specials at The Walnut Room at Macy's State Street. Enjoy German fare such as the classic pretzel with beer cheese, German sausage potato soup, rahmen puten schnitzel, jagerschnitzel, knockwurst and apple strudel. Of course, there's German beer, too, including Hacker Pschorr, Starling Castle and Paulaner.

The Walnut Room is at Macy's State Street, 111 N. State St., Chicago, macysrestaurants.com/oktoberfest/.

The Heritage offers a special limited-time Oktoberfest special Oct. 8-12. - Courtesy of The Heritage

The Heritage gets into the Oktoberfest spirit Tuesday through Saturday, Oct. 8-12, with a special dish featuring pretzels, sausage, mustard and sauerkraut for $22. Wash it down with Pipeworks Oktoberfest beer for $8.

The Heritage is at 7403 Madison St., Forest Park, (708) 435 4937, theheritageforestpark.com/.

