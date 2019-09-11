Dining out: New name, new bites at Schaumburg's Tokio Asian Fusion

Tokio Asian Fusion

What's in a name? A lot for the newly renamed Tokio Asian Fusion, formerly the Tokio Pub, in Schaumburg. In addition to the name change to more accurately reflect the restaurant's vision, new menu items such as crispy tofu bites, red curry chicken and the kimchi cheeseburger (Angus beef topped with kimchi, pickled daikon, tempura onion rings, American cheese, fried egg, garlic aioli and cucumber salad) have been added to the menu. Don't worry -- staples like tacos, sushi rolls, the ramen burger and the Japanese Hot Rock Appetizer still grace the menu, too. But that's not all. The updated all-season patio now features twinkling lights and more greenery. And there's a new all-day bar menu featuring Kung Fu mussels, ramen sliders, Korean barbecue wings and more.

Tokio Asian Fusion is at 1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 278-5181 or tokioasianfusion.com/.

Dinner for two

Need to plan a date night or a girls' night? Bonefish Grill is offering a mixed grill three-course dinner for two for $49.90 that could fit the bill. Share a starter of coconut or Bang Bang shrimp, a house or Caesar salad, sides and a choice of wood-grilled entrees such as ahi tuna steak, jumbo Argentinian grilled shrimp, skewered filet mignon and fresh Atlantic salmon Bellaire. The offer is good through Sept. 30. Also, Bonefish has refreshed its lunch menu to include new bowls, such as the Island Noodle Crunch (sesame seared ahi tuna, chilled rice noodles, mango, macadamia nuts and a tropical sweet chili sauce) for $16.90, Super-Grain (grilled shrimp with brown rice, quinoa, sweet potatoes, dried cranberries, feta cheese and citrus aioli) for $15.90, and Tuscan (grilled salmon on a spring mix with crispy gnocchi and tomatoes tossed in a citrus-herb dressing) for $17.90. Or try the "Tacombo" for $12.90 featuring a choice of two tacos (chicken, Bang Bang shrimp or blackened Baja fish), a side salad or cup of soup and a side. And how about a housemade cold brew and warm cookies -- cranberry white chocolate or chocolate chip -- for dessert? One cookie is $1.90, three go for $2.90 and a half dozen is $5.90.

Bonefish Grill is at 1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268; 15537 S. La Grange Road, Orland Park, (708) 873-5170; 9310 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, (847) 674-4634; and 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679. bonefishgrill.com/.

Want to know how to get free custom-made guacamole on National Guacamole Day, Monday, Sept. 16? All you have to do is sign up for Uncle Julio's Amigo Especial Loyalty Program in the restaurant or online at unclejulios.com/ to get free Tableside Guacamole made fresh in front of you on Monday (for new members only). Regular price is $12.99.

Uncle Julio's has locations at 20423 N. Rand Road, Kildeer, (815) 681-7330; 2360 Fountain Square Drive, Lombard, (630) 705-9260; 1831 Abriter Court, Naperville, (331) 444-1300; 15845 S. La Grange Road, Orland Park, (708) 942-4700; 5 Woodfield Mall, Space F-315, Schaumburg, (630) 635-5500; 4999 Old Orchard Center, Suite C15, Skokie, (224) 601-6100; and 850 Milwaukee Ave., Suite 100, Vernon Hills, (224) 513-0300. unclejulios.com/.

Enjoy endless enchiladas for $10.49 at On The Border. - Courtesy of On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

If you're an enchilada fan, then listen up: On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina recently introduced an endless enchiladas special for $10.49. You read that correctly. Fill up on all-you-can-eat enchiladas -- chicken tinga, ground beef, cheese and onion, and spinach and mushroom -- plus endless chips and salsa, and Mexican rice and refried beans for that price. Or you could go with premium enchiladas -- brisket, creamy poblano chicken, or shrimp and bacon -- for $2.99 more. Available through Oct. 13.

On The Border is at 1512 S. Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 960-3915; 1915 Glacier Park Ave., Naperville, (331) 472-8740; 3050 E. Main, St. Charles, (630) 524-4870; and 535 N. Lakeview Pkwy., Vernon Hills, (224) 433-5450. ontheborder.com/.

Rookie's $1 deals

Who doesn't love a deal? Rookie's has one that the whole family can enjoy every day in September: $1 burgers and hot dogs all day. The offer is good for dine-in only. A beverage purchase is required, and toppings cost extra. If you stop in at the Elgin location, hot dogs are $1.50 (but that's still a steal). Wash your meal down with daily drink specials, including $3 PBR, $4 Corona and Corona Light, and $6 Mai Tais and Rum Barrels.

Rookie's All-American Pub & Grill is at 2486 Bushwood Drive, Elgin, (847) 551-9006; 4607 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates, (847) 645-0005; 12220 Princeton Drive, Huntley, (847) 669-8600; 1360 Lake St., Roselle, (847) 278-1666; and 1545 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 513-0681; rookiespub.com/.

• Email clinden@dailyherald.com with dining and night life events.