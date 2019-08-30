5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs -- Septemberfest, Last Fling, Ravinia

With the long Labor Day weekend come lots of options for fun in the suburbs, from seeing 10,000 Maniacs at Schaumburg Septemberfest to Vertical Horizon at Naperville's Last Fling to Steely Dan at Ravinia. For more ideas, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Summer Sunset

What do a custom car show, a wine tasting and a Just Dance competition have in common? You can find them all at the Lake in the Hills Summer Sunset Festival this weekend at Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Park. Plus, there's music, carnival rides, food, family bingo, a parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Sunday and more. Free. summersunsetfest.com. 3 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30; 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31; and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1.

Vertical Horizon will stop in Naperville to play at Last Fling on Saturday, Aug. 31. - Courtesy of Naperville Jaycees

Naperville says farewell to summer with the Jaycees' annual Last Fling fest. Besides the expected food, carnival rides, art expo, Family Play Land, Labor Day parade and more in the downtown area, one of the main draws is the music. The Main Stage on Rotary Hill showcases Better Than Ezra at 8 p.m. Friday, Vertical Horizon at 8 p.m. Saturday and Big Head Todd and the Monsters at 8 p.m. Sunday. General admission is $10; admission to the carnival area is free. lastfling.org. 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2.

Comedian Eliot Chang performs this weekend at Zanies in St. Charles. - Courtesy of Brad Barket/PictureGroup

Actor and comedian Eliot Chang ("Comedy Central Presents," "Looking") continues a series of standup sets this weekend at Zanies at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (630) 524-0001 or st-charles.zanies.com. 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.

Goodbye summer

See Everclear, 10,000 Maniacs and Suburban Chicago's Got Talent 2019 winner McCrae perform as part of Septemberfest this weekend on the grounds of the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Free admission; VIP concert admission: $10 daily; $25 three-day pass. (847) 895-4500 or septemberfest.org. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1; and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2.

Steely Dan headlines Ravinia on Sunday and Monday, Sept. 1-2. - Associated Press, 2018

Rock on when Steely Dan performs over two nights with Dinosaur Exhibit and special guests Jerry Goodman and Howard Levy at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $140-$150 pavilion seating; $44 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Sept. 1-2.