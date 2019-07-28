Best bets: Peter Frampton brings his 'FINALE -- The Farewell Tour' to Northerly Island

Peter Frampton performs "FINALE -- The Farewell Tour" at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Chicago's Northerly Island Sunday, July 28. Associated Press, 2016

Frampton farewell

British rocker Peter Frampton brings his "FINALE -- The Farewell Tour" with Jason Bonham's "Led Zeppelin Evening" to the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Lynn White Drive, Chicago. $39.50-$159.50. (800) 745-3000 or livenation.com. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28

Renee Fleming sings Andre Previn's "Penelope" at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park on Sunday, July 28. - Associated Press, 2015

The Emerson String Quartet, soprano Renée Fleming, pianist Simone Dinnerstein and narrator Jennifer Ehle present the Chicago-area premiere of "Penelope." This last commissioned by piece by the late composer/conductor André Previn will be performed at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $55-$95 indoor seating; $10 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28

The McHenry County Fair returns to its Woodstock fairgrounds from Tuesday, July 30, to Sunday, Aug. 4. - Daily Herald File Photo

The McHenry County Fair returns with livestock shows, rides, exhibits, a rodeo, tractor pulls and more starting Tuesday at the McHenry County Fairgrounds, 11900 Country Club Drive, Woodstock. $5-$8 daily admission; free for kids 5 and younger. (815) 338-5315 or mchenrycountyfair.com. Noon to 11 p.m. Tuesday, July 30; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 31 and Aug. 1; 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2-3; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4

Oak Park native and comedian Kathy Griffin stars in her "docu-comedy" film at select movie theaters Wednesday. - Courtesy of Tanne Willow/Fathom Events

Fathom Events presents special screenings of a "docu-comedy" called "Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story." See the Oak Park native and controversial comedian on the big screen at select cinemas on Wednesday. Prices vary by venue, but largely $16. For exact locations and ticket prices, visit fathomevents.com. 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31

Knitting together

Local knitters won't want to miss out on all the displays, lectures and classes at the Stitches Midwest convention starting Thursday at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. $25-$300 lectures and classes. (847) 303-4100 or schaumburgconventioncenter.com or knittinguniverse.com/stitches. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2; 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3; and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4