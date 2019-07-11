Dining out: Hampton Social opens in South Barrington, Capital Grille in Schaumburg

The Hampton Social, which opens Friday in South Barrington, serves fresh seafood dishes such as scallop risotto. Courtesy of The Hampton Social

The Hampton Social, opening Friday in South Barrington, offers cocktails such as My Morning Mule, left, Seasonal Spritzer, Never Too Early and Upstream. Courtesy of The Hampton Social

The Jar of King Crab is a signature appetizer at The Hampton Social, which is opening Friday in South Barrington. Courtesy of The Hampton Social

The Hampton Social is opening its newest location in South Barrington Friday, July 12. Courtesy of The Hampton Social

Welcome, Hampton Social

Fresh seafood and craft cocktails: Diners will find both in abundance at The Hampton Social's newest location opening Friday, July 12, at The Arboretum of South Barrington. Choose from apps (Jar of King Crab, avocado toast), bar bites (deviled eggs, Parmesan fries), a cold bar (yellowtail poke, oysters), handmade pizza, salads, large plates (scallop risotto, shrimp tacos, Shelter Island salmon) and handhelds (lobster roll, seared ahi tuna sandwich). Drinks feature the signature frosé (Tito's Handmade Vodka, Proverbs Rosé and peach purée), a variety of rosés, reds and whites, East Coast drafts and more. The upscale beach theme features an open-air setting inside and a large patio with an outdoor bar, fire pits, Adirondack chairs and a retractable roof. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Brunch will be available Saturdays and Sundays.

The Hampton Social is at 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, thehamptonsocial.com/.

Mojitos are $5 on Mondays in July at Bahama Breeze. - Courtesy of Bahama Breeze

Did you know that National Mojito Day is Thursday, July 11? Bahama Breeze will be pouring $5 hand-muddled mojitos -- coconut, mango jalapeño, strawberry, raspberry and mojito Cubano -- to celebrate the day. If you can't make it Thursday, Bahama Breeze is hosting "Mojito Mondays" throughout July, when all mojitos are $5.

Bahama Breeze is at 406 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 884-7060 or bahamabreeze.com/.

Salata recently added blueberries and watermelon to its toppings menu. - Courtesy of Salata

I bet you also didn't know that Thursday, July 11, is National Blueberry Day. Salata, a built-to-order salad kitchen, recently introduced blueberries and watermelon as two new seasonal toppings for its salads and wraps that will be available through Sept. 27.

Salata is at 140 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 764-8916, and 1083 E. Lake-Cook Road, Wheeling, (847) 777-1555, salata.com/.

Sounds of Summer

Ready for a night outside enjoying music and dinner? Eaglewood Resort's Sounds of Summer fits the bill with free concerts open to the public from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 28. Head out to Prairie River Restaurant's patio from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays for Burger & Baked Potato Bar Night. For $14.95, you'll get a half-pound burger from the grill, a baked potato and homemade slaw. On Saturdays, it's Grilled Steak & Wine Night from 5 to 9 p.m. Options include a 16-ounce Angus T-Bone, a 10-ounce hanger steak, 10-ounce Angus sirloin or twin chicken breasts served with a baked potato and a vegetable for $18 per person. Upcoming concerts feature Soda (pop and rock classics) Friday, July 12, and The Rob Post Band (classic rock covers) Saturday, July 13.

Eaglewood Resort's Prairie River Restaurant is at 1401 Nordic Road, Itasca, (630) 773-1400 or eaglewoodresort.com/.

Fish Fry Friday

In the mood for a fish fry? Catch 35 in Naperville has you covered, at least until the end of July. For $19 every Friday in July, dine on all-you-care-to-eat crispy Lake Erie walleye, featuring panko-crusted flash-fried fish served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Catch 35 is at 35 S. Washington St., Naperville, (630) 717-3500 or catch35.com/.

Owner Mike Marr, left, and Josh Czarnik invite everyone to Buffalo Creek Brewing's Beer & BBQ B-Day Party Saturday, July 13. - Courtesy of Buffalo Creek Brewing

To mark two years in business, Buffalo Creek Brewing in Long Grove is throwing a free Beer & BBQ B-Day Party Saturday, July 13, and owner Mike Marr is inviting everyone (kids included) to come celebrate in the biergarten and taproom. Head over at 1 p.m. to enjoy beer, yard games, giveaways and eats from Fire & Smoke BBQ Company food truck until 4 p.m. The party continues with a free concert from Mid Atlantic from 7 to 10 p.m. Plus, don't miss the release of a very rare edition of Marr's Sticky Todd beer -- a barrel-aged Belgian Strong Ale featuring notes of bourbon, maple and oak tannins.

Buffalo Creek Brewing is at 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove, (847) 821-6140 or buffalocreekbrewing.com/.

Noodles celebrates National Mac & Cheese Day Sunday, July 14, by giving out a free small mac & cheese to Noodles Rewards members. - Courtesy of Noodles

Of course there's a National Mac & Cheese Day. On Sunday, July 14, Noodles & Company is honoring the day by offering a free small bowl of Wisconsin Mac & Cheese with the purchase of a regular entree to all NoodlesREWARDS members. If you're not a Rewards member yet, sign up at noodles.com/rewards/ by Saturday, July 13, to get in on the deal.

Noodles has locations throughout the suburbs. noodles.com/.

Hey Nonny and the band Jahli Llama are hosting a benefit concert for Gerry's Café on Tuesday, July 16. -

Hey Nonny and the band Jahli Llama are joining forces to help launch Gerry's Café, a planned bakery/cafe in Arlington Heights that will employ adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, with a benefit concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16. Once open, Gerry's Café plans to offer coffees, fresh-baked pastries, breakfast and lunch. Concert tickets cost $45 for premiere tables and $30 for general admission.

Hey Nonny is at 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com/.

Brewmaster Dinners

Emmett's Brewmaster Dinner Series is back. For $60 a person, diners can nosh on a five-course meal while listening to Emmett's chefs and brewers discuss the pairings, sip four beers, enjoy a beer reception and take a tour of the brewery. Start off with the rock shrimp Napoleon paired with Summer Camp Kölsch before trying the Gulf Coast summer soup and Summer Bock. Refresh with a margarita sorbet before moving on to the grilled pork lollipop paired with Ambush New England IPA. For a final sweet treat, try the caramelized peach Melba paired with Glutenladen Hefeweizen. Dinners start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, in West Dundee; Thursday, July 18, in Wheaton; Thursday, July 25, in Downers Grove; and Thursday, Aug. 1, in Palatine. Advance reservations and payment are required.

Emmett's is at 128 W. Main St., West Dundee, (847) 428-4500; 110 N. Brockway St., Palatine, (847) 359-1533; 5200 Main St., Downers Grove, (630) 434-8500; and 121 W. Front St., Wheaton, (630) 480-7181.

Capital Grille opening in Schaumburg

If you've wondered when the new The Capital Grille on Golf Road near Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg was going to open, we now have the answer: Thursday, July 18. Touting an atmosphere of comfortable elegance, the restaurant's menu features appetizers (pan-fried calamari with hot cherry peppers), hand-carved dry-aged steaks (bone-in Kona Crusted Dry Aged NY Strip with shallot butter), fresh seafood (lobster and crabcakes and seared Chilean sea bass with baby carrots and miso butter), shareable sides (lobster mac 'n' cheese), made-from-scratch desserts (classic crème brûlée) and more. Don't miss the extensive wine list and handcrafted cocktails, too. Executive chef Carol Buckantz will helm the kitchen. The restaurant will be open daily for lunch and dinner; reservations are recommended.

The Capital Grille is located at 2000 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-029 or thecapitalgrille.com/home.

Stephanie Izard will be opening This Little Goat went to the Taqueria at the United Center later this summer. - Courtesy of Levy

Announced this week, fans heading to Chicago's United Center for Bulls, Blackhawks and other events will soon be able to taste the culinary creations of famed chef Stephanie Izard. The Chicago native's new venture, This Little Goat went to the Taqueria, will open later this summer on the main concourse serving street tacos and more made with This Little Goat sauces and spice mixes. "I'm excited to combine my love of tacos and street food with my passion for sports and music in my favorite Chicago neighborhood, the West Loop," Izard said in a prepared statement.

The United Center is at 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago, (312) 455-4500 or unitedcenter.com/.

