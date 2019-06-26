Into craft beer? Schaumburg's new Global Brew Tap House worth checking out

Can you really find happiness at a suburban strip mall? If you're a craft beer fan in the Schaumburg area, then, yes, you can. Global Brew Tap House is the new place on the block that's more of a beer showcase than your average pub. Whether you are a craft beer novice, an expert or somewhere in between, you can learn a lot about types and styles of flowing suds, while enjoying drinks and really good comfort food.

Motif: Let's start with the obvious: Beer. GBTH prides itself on serving up new craft brews from around the globe that you probably haven't sampled before. But this weeks-old watering hole is a bit different from many new tap rooms dotting the suburbs. Instead of the usual tight gathering space around the bar, GBTH features a lengthy bar, plenty of table seating, high ceilings with international flags hanging from the rafters and a comfortable vibe.

Liquid consumption: GBTH's drink menu is filled with dozens of craft brews, with many being served up from a long row of taps behind the bar. A rather large, framed chalkboard on the wall highlights 50 beers on tap. Can't find one that's calling your name? You may have better luck with the complete list of bottled brews. And if the selection is just too overwhelming, then let the bartender help you out. GBTH also features sample board flights featuring five 5-ounce selections by the bartender. It's an opportunity to try brews you might like and maybe some new ones.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer Cocktails like the Vodka Lemonade, left, Manhattan, Margarita and Moscow Mule are premixed and served from a tap at Global Brew Tap House in Schaumburg.

Bonus points: GBTH features beers from many local craft brewers you might not have heard of, including Chicago's Alarmist Brewing, Illuminated Brew Works, Marz Community Brewing Co. and the Maplewood Brewing Company. Among the suburban brewers featured are Oswego Brewing Co., Scorched Earth Brewing Co. of Algonquin and Riverlands Brewing Company from St. Charles. A few wines by the glass are also available.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer Grilled cheese sandwiches are a specialty at Schaumburg's Global Brew Tap House.

Food: You have to love a place with a Grilled Cheeses menu. The on-site kitchen whips up several versions of comfort foods, including a selection of grilled cheese sandwiches and tater tot snacks. Some of the more interesting grilled cheese options include the Chi-Town, with white cheddar, applewood bacon, roasted tomatoes and sriracha mayo. There are also meat-free selections, including the Portland, with havarti cheese, spicy butternut squash spread, roasted red peppers, onions and spinach.

Crowd: When we visited, the crowd was sparse. But it could be because it was a Sunday afternoon in the summer. Some patrons were at the bar watching baseball on flatscreens high overhead while a few other groups were seated at tables. The classic rock music flowing out of the speakers is at a low enough level to enjoy table conversation without having to shout.

Dog-friendly: Yes, you can bring your dogs into GBTH. There were two on leashes during our visit, but they seemed more interested in napping on the floor than checking out the drink menu.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer Sate your appetite with a jumbo pretzel and dipping sauces at Global Brew Tap House.

Service: When we first walked in, we took our own seats and tried to figure out how the routine worked. After a few minutes, the bartender came over to greet us and explained how beverage and food ordering worked. She was knowledgeable about the beers and knew the Space Camper Cosmic IPA that I asked about came from a craft brewery in Missouri. Good choice, by the way!

Parking: There's plenty of parking in the strip mall lot. So, no worries about finding a spot on the street or trying to find a nearby garage.

Also: Check out Global Brew's Facebook page for tap takeovers, brewing events and trivia nights.

Also: Check out Global Brew's Facebook page for tap takeovers, brewing events and trivia nights.

Overall: Despite the shopping mall surroundings on the outside, GBTH projects a much different, neighborhood feel on the inside. The nice space combined with an ample beer selection, knowledgeable staff and killer grilled cheese sandwiches all pool together for a great experience. This is the type of brew pub where you can hang out with friends and watch sports or even take a date. The atmosphere is not intimidating. And if you do get bored, there's a shelf of toys and games you can take over to your table to play.

If you're a craft beer aficionado or just looking for a new place to check out, Global Brew Tap House is worth it. And your dog might like it, too.

Global Brew Tap House

339 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (224) 520-8686, globalbrew.com/

Hours: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily

Setting: Casual

• Restaurant and night life reviews are based on one anonymous visit. The Daily Herald does not publish reviews of restaurants it cannot recommend.