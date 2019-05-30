Dining out: George Trois returns with two new French restaurants in tow

Ole Smoky Distillery will be serving up moonshine cocktails during Rack & Roll Spring Smoke Show Saturday, June 1, at the Rack House in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of Rack House

The new Silencieux in Winnetka strives to offer an approachable fine-dining experience. Courtesy of Aubrey Navarro

Part of the George Trois Group, the new Silencieux in Winnetka aims to offer a midlevel fine dining experience in a relaxed setting. Courtesy of Aubrey Navarro

Part of the George Trois Group, new American-French brasserie Aboyer will be serving refined French pub grub in Winnetka. Courtesy of Aubrey Navarro

George Trois returns

Earlier this month, award-winning chef Michael Lachowicz introduced his revamped George Trois Group, featuring the opening of the French-influenced restaurants Aboyer and Silencieux along with an updated George Trois in Winnetka. "We've been in Winnetka for 14 years now and it was time for a change," Lachowicz said. Walk-in friendly brasserie Aboyer features French pub grub and craft cocktails in an urban space designed for quick service. Main courses include Berkshire pork, grilled tenderloin and Thai-spiced braised belly for $27 and trout with red miso glaçage for $23. On the other side, the 24-seat Silencieux is designed to be a calm, approachable midlevel fine-dining experience. The three-course prix fixe menu featuring a first course, entree and dessert runs $85. For a culinary treat, make reservations at George Trois for a 12-course culinary tour from Chef Lachowicz priced at $205. Aboyer hours: 5:30 to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; Silencieux: 5:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday (reservations required); and George Trois: seatings from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday (reservations required).

Aboyer, Silencieux and George Trois are located at 64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. Aboyer and Silencieux: (847) 441-3100; George Trois: (847) 562-6105. georgetroisgroup.com/.

Sip on moonshine cocktails from Ole Smoky Distillery during Rack & Roll Spring Smoke Show Saturday, June 1, at the Rack House in Arlington Heights. - Courtesy of Rack House

If you have a craving for barbecue, then you won't want to miss Rack House's second annual Rack & Roll Spring Smoke Show serving up the goods from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Chef Bryant Anderson will be plating house-smoked meats featuring pulled pork and brisket, plus Church Street Brewery will be pouring beer while Ole Smoky Distillery will be mixing up moonshine cocktails. Expect lots of live music, kids' activities and more. The best part? Admission is free.

Rack House Kitchen & Tavern is at 222 E. Algonquin Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 640-7225, or rackhousetavern.com/.

Hampton Social celebrates Rosé Week June 3-7. - Courtesy of Hampton Social

Hampton Social's Rosé Week, which runs Monday through Friday, June 3-7, is about more than just enjoying the pink wines. For every glass of rosé sold during the week, $2 will be donated to the Lynne Sage Foundation in support of the new charity initiative Parker for a Purpose. Proceeds will go toward research and treatment for those affected by breast cancer.

Hampton Social is located at 705 Village Center Drive, Burr Ridge, (630) 219-0009, and 4999 Old Orchard Center, Skokie, (847) 307-5207, hamptonsocial.com/.

Hoppy eats

It's time once again for a Wildfire Schaumburg beer dinner, this time a four-course affair paired with sips of Wildfire Craft Beer Co. beers starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6. Phil Stubstad, Wildfire's Craft Brewer, will discuss the pairings, which begin with crispy short rib wontons and a grilled scallop skewer paired with Higgins Hefeweizen. Next move on to a first course of savory bacon pasta Napoleon with a glass of Trio Belgian Tripel. The main course features shrimp and halibut tacos paired with Patriot Hoppy Wheat. And, for a sweet treat, dig in to grilled bananas Foster with a glass of Stubstout. Dinner is $60 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations required.

Other Wildfire Craft Beer Co. beer dinners will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, in Lincolnshire; 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 10, in Oak Brook; and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, in Glenview. Check the website for details and reservations.

Wildfire is at 1250 W. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100 or wildfirerestaurant.com/.

• Email clinden@dailyherald.com with suburban dining and night life events.