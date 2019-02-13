Harvest Bible Chapel founder James MacDonald fired

Harvest Bible Chapel's Rolling Meadows campus. Pastor James MacDonald founded Harvest in 1988. It has campuses in Rolling Meadows, Elgin, Aurora, Crystal Lake, Deerfield, Niles, Chicago, and Naples, Florida, and plans to open an outpost in Hinsdale. Daily Herald file photo/2002

Thirty years after he founded it, Pastor James MacDonald has been fired as the leader of megachurch Harvest Bible Chapel.

The church announced the move Tuesday on its website.

The announcement said the elders had determined they were going to remove MacDonald, but that they sped up the firing after "highly inappropriate" recorded comments made by MacDonald were given to media.

They fired him Monday, according to the announcement.

"This decision was made with heavy hearts and much time spent in earnest prayer, followed by input from various trusted outside advisers," the statement said.

The comments were broadcast by WLS-AM radio show host Mancow Muller.

The clips purportedly are of MacDonald discussing whether to put child pornography on the computer of Christianity Today's chief executive officer; joking about writer Julie Roys, one of the critics the church sued in October, having an affair with the editor-in-chief of the publication; allegations Roys had approached the houses of people who were victims in a DCFS investigation of a church worker.

The elder's announcement did not say whether MacDonald's sons will continue to work for Harvest. Both are pastors.

According to numbers the church stated in a 2018 lawsuit, about 12,000 people worship weekly at one of its eight campuses. The church has locations in Rolling Meadows, Elgin, Aurora, Crystal Lake, Deerfield, Niles and Chicago. It also has a campus in Naples, Florida, and plans to start a congregation this spring in Hinsdale.

The church also started an organization, Harvest Bible Fellowship, to start other, independent congregations around the nation, as well as in Canada and other countries. About 150 congregations belonged to the fellowship by 2017. MacDonald disbanded HBF, without permission of the church's elders, and was disciplined for that, according to previous elder updates.

In October, the church sued Roys and two other critics, accusing them of defamation. But it dropped the suit after a judge ruled that the defendants could publicly share church records they had received from subpoenas.