Dining out: From Seasons 52's new harvest menu to a new Stan's Donuts

hello

Seasons 52's harvest menu

Unique fall flavors star in Seasons 52's new three-course harvest menu, which costs $29.95 now through Nov. 21. Start off with butternut squash soup, porcini mushroom bisque, spinach and caramelized Bosc pear salad or organic field greens. Then choose an entree such as short rib lasagna, venison chop, Mediterranean-style Australian lamb shank, cedar plank-roasted salmon or wood-grilled filet mignon. End with pumpkin pie or poached pear cheesecake. Pair your meal with the new seasonal cocktail, the Pearfect Storm, a mix of Absolut Pears Vodka, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, Bosc pear and thyme for $10.95. Seasons 52 is at 3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252. seasons52.com/.

Church Street Brewing turns 6

Itasca's Church Street Brewing Co. is turning 6. And to celebrate, the brewery is throwing an anniversary bash Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 27-29. Expect special beer tappings of Pancho Vienna and other brews, plus three days of live music and food trucks. Thursday highlights include Toasty Cheese from 6 to 9 p.m. and music from Robert Rolfe Feddersen at 7 p.m.; Friday features Best Truckin' BBQ from 6 to 9 p.m. and tunes from Tony Cimaglia at 7 p.m.; and Saturday has Bricks Wood Fire Pizza on-site from noon to 9 p.m. and music from Keithen Banks at 2 p.m., Robbie Gold at 5 and JD Kostyk at 7 p.m. Church Street Brewing Co. is at 1480 Industrial Drive C, Itasca, (630) 438-5725 or churchstreetbrew.com/home/.

The short rib lasagna is a highlight of Seasons 52's new harvest menu. - Courtesy of Seasons 52

Yum. Stan's Donuts and Coffee is opening its 10th location at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Be one of the first 100 customers in line Saturday for a shot at winning doughnuts for life. To celebrate fall, Stan's recently launched the Pumpkin Pie LeStan, which is a European-style croissant doughnut filled with pumpkin pie filling and topped with a pumpkin glaze. It will be available through Thanksgiving for $4.99. Stan's Donuts and Coffee is at 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, stansdonutschicago.com/.

National Coffee Day

Saturday, Sept. 29, is National Coffee Day. Here are some can't-miss specials:

• Barnes & Noble Cafés across the suburbs will be offering a free cup of tall hot or iced coffee on Saturday.

• When you purchase a hot coffee at participating Dunkin' restaurants you'll get a second cup of hot coffee of equal or lesser value for free on Saturday.

Time to get funky

Wild, sour and funky beers. Yep, it's time for Penrose Brewing Company's second annual Celebration of Funk beer festival. From 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, you'll be able to try tastes from breweries such as Allagash, Off Color, Werk Force, Forbidden Root, Revolution, Half Acre, 3 Floyds, Lagunitas, Miskatonic, Pollyanna, Scorched Earth, Wise Acre, Crystal Lake, Noon Whistle, Two Brothers, Penrose and many more. Bites for purchase will be available from Craft Urban and Grumpy Gaucho. General admission tickets cost $50; VIP tickets, which include early entry at 1 p.m., cost $75. Designated driver tickets are $10. Each ticket includes a commemorative tasting glass. Purchase tickets at celebrationoffunk.brownpapertickets.com/. Penrose Brewing Company is at 509 Stevens St., Geneva, (630) 232-2115 or penrosebrewing.com/events/detail/penrose-celebration-of-funk-2018.

Raviolini Pera is one of the dishes on Tuscany's new Pink Ribbon menu. - Courtesy of Tuscany Restaurants

Starting Monday, Oct. 1, and running throughout the month, Tuscany in Oak Brook, Wheeling and Chicago will be serving up $15 to $23 Pink Ribbon dishes in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For each pink ribbon dish ordered, $1 will be donated to the Lynn Sage In Good Taste Campaign. Dishes include calamari fritti ($15); regina pizza (Tuscan sausage, tomatoes, roasted pepper and mushrooms) ($15); raviolini pera (roasted pear, parmigiana, toasted nuts, sun-dried tomatoes and mascarpone cream) ($20); and pollo Montecarlo (pan-seared chicken breast, prosciutto, fontinella, chardonnay reduction, parmigiana and spinach) ($23). Tuscany is at 1415 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 990-1993, and 550 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 465-9988. tuscanychicago.com/.

Tokio Pub lightens up lunch with the new Toki Poke Bowl. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Schaumburg's Tokio Pub recently introduced a lighter lunch menu. New options include the Toki Poke Bowl for $16, Ceviche & Chips for $10, Tokio's Skillet Nachos (Chihuahua cheese, barbecue sauce, roasted tomato salsa, sour cream, guacamole, cilantro and Fresno peppers) for $12, sesame crusted chicken sandwich (with house slaw and soy mirin aioli on a brioche bun served with a cucumber salad) for $11, sesame chicken salad (sesame- and panko-crusted chicken breast with a crunchy Asian salad) for $12 and angry green beans for $4. Tokio Pub is at 1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 278-5181 or tokiopub.com/.

Fried oysters will be available during Shaw's Oyster Fest. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Shaw's Crab House in Schaumburg and Chicago are going all out for the 30th "Pearl" anniversary of Oyster Fest. What it means for diners is a full week of events and specials from Thursday, Oct. 4, through Friday, Oct. 12. The kickoff tap party Thursday, Oct. 4, features the restaurant's first exclusive beer, the OB Tripel (a Belgium tripel ale) that's brewed by Oyster Beer Co. at Itasca's Church Street Brewing. The brew, which is specially designed to pair with oysters, will be available for half off from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday. Other specials include the all-day Oyster Happy Hour featuring half-off one East Coast and one West Coast oyster in the Oyster Bar. Or try a special dish created just for the fest such as blue-crab-stuffed oysters, oysters Rockefeller, fried and grilled oysters, po'boys and more. Plus, there will be surprise pop-up 50-cent oyster hours that will be announced exclusively on Facebook, Instagram (@shawsoysterfest) and Twitter (@shellyfromshaws). Shaw's Crab House is at 1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722 or shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg, and 21 E. Hubbard St., Chicago, (312) 527-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/chicago.

Old Town Pour House's Oktoberfest menu features the chicken Schnitzel. - Courtesy of Carina Sherman

Don't worry, there's still time to take part in the seasonal Oktoberfest celebrations at Old Town Pour House in Oak Brook and Naperville. Now through Sunday, Oct. 7, the special beer-infused menu features housemade herb Spaetzle with hefeweizen Mornay, braised pork belly, caramelized onions and brown butter bread crumbs for $13; chicken Schnitzel with fried egg, Pilsner Düsseldorf aioli and hefeweizen-braised slaw on a kaiser roll for $14; and Frikadeller featuring housemade Weiss sausage patties, German potato dumplings, thyme brown butter crumb and mushroom wine sauce on pretzel rolls for $18. Old Town Pour House is at 8 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, and 1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020. oldtownpourhouse.com/.

• Email clinden@dailyherald.com with suburban dining events.