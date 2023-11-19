The Biz Week That Was: Best dogs in 'burbs, new apartment complex, Mexican restaurant, tech showroom

Mihir Patel, owner of Scooby's Hot Dogs in Downers Grove, said he'd never won any kind of award before his restaurant was inducted into the Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame Wednesday. The business was the 150th inductee nationwide since the hall's inception in 2006. Bob Schwartz, Vienna Beef senior vice president, said he came up with the idea of a hall of fame as a way of thanking customers for "bringing us to the dance with them."

Real estate developers who scrapped two resoundingly unpopular plans for large apartment buildings in Des Plaines earlier this year have a new concept they hope will resonate better with local residents. And folks will have a chance to share their opinions of the revised Cumberland Crossing plan during a public workshop later this month. Chicago-based Terra Carta Partners now envisions apartments and commercial buildings at 414 E. Golf Road -- the site of the former Pacific Coast Feather Co. That factory building was demolished in 2021, leaving the roughly 6-acre site ready for construction.

A chain restaurant serving Mexican cuisine is expected to take over a vacant space in the Deer Park Town Center complex. If plans progress, Ancho & Agave will renovate the free-standing, 9,132-square-foot building at 20506 N. Rand Road that last was occupied by Red Robin. The hamburger joint with the catchy "yum" jingle closed in 2021 after about a decade of service.

Computer files containing personal information of gamblers and employees at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines as well as online sportsbook customers may have been accessed by hackers, the casino announced Thursday. The data breach occurred in August and was discovered Nov. 2, according to a news release from Rivers.

The new LG Electronics Chicago Business Innovation Center Showroom in Lincolnshire offers the CLOi GuideBot that can provide information, advertising and security services. On their way are the CLOi ServeBot and CLOi CarryBot, which do a yeoman's job in restaurants and workplaces. Autonomous robots are only the tip of the iceberg at this new 5,500-square-foot "innovation playground" on the first floor of 2000 Millbrook Drive.