Rivers Casino says computer system was hacked and customer data accessed

Computer files containing personal information of gamblers and employees at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines as well as online sportsbook customers may have been accessed during a data breach, the casino announced. Daily Herald File Photo

Computer files containing personal information of gamblers and employees at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines as well as online sportsbook customers may have been accessed by hackers, the casino announced Thursday.

The data breach occurred in August and was discovered Nov. 2, according to a news release from Rivers.

The accessed information included names, phone numbers, email addresses, mailing addresses, birth dates and driver's license and ID numbers, Rivers said.

Some customers' and employees' Social Security numbers, tax ID numbers, bank account numbers and passport numbers also were accessed, according to the release.

Casino officials don't believe customer passwords or payment card information were affected.

"Upon learning of the incident, Rivers promptly took steps to contain the threat and secure our systems, avoiding any interruption to our operations or in the services we provide to our customers," Rivers said in the release.

A Rivers spokesman declined to say how many accounts might have been accessed.

No evidence of financial fraud or identity theft resulting from the breach has been discovered, Rivers said. Casino operations weren't affected by the computer attack.

Rivers has created a response center to provide more information about the breach and customer options. To get help, call (866) 983-3108 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

People concerned about the hack also can sign up for fraud alerts or security freezes by contacting the major credit bureaus or the Federal Trade Commission.

More information and resources also are available at riverscasino.com/desplaines.