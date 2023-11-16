Revised Cumberland Crossing plan in Des Plaines mixes apartments, shops and restaurants

As depicted in this artwork from the developer, a residential and commercial complex could be built on the site of the former Pacific Coast Feather Company in Des Plaines. Courtesy of Des Plaines

A residential and commercial development could be built on the site of the former Pacific Coast Feather Company in Des Plaines. The old factory has been torn down. Daily Herald File Photo, 2020

Des Plaines' planning and zoning board will hold a workshop session later this month on revised plans for the Cumberland Crossing development at 414 E. Golf Road. Courtesy of Des Plaines

Real estate developers who scrapped two resoundingly unpopular plans for large apartment buildings in Des Plaines earlier this year have a new concept they hope will resonate better with local residents.

And folks will have a chance to share their opinions of the revised Cumberland Crossing plan during a public workshop later this month.

The development company, Chicago-based Terra Carta Partners, now envisions apartments and commercial buildings at 414 E. Golf Road -- the site of the former Pacific Coast Feather Co. That factory building was demolished in 2021, leaving the roughly 6-acre site ready for construction.

The latest plan calls for: two apartment buildings with first-floor commercial space, two parking levels and up to five floors of apartments; a separate, 13,000-square-foot restaurant plaza that could house several eateries and be a gathering place; garage and surface parking near the adjoining Cumberland Metra station; and a public park that also would be near the train station.

The plans can be reviewed online at desplaines.org/workshops.

Cumberland Crossing originally was proposed as two, six-story buildings with 449 apartments and a free-standing, 2,000-square-foot restaurant building.

The proposal was opposed by many nearby residents who expressed concerns about traffic, the impact on local schools and other factors. Regardless, the city council tentatively approved the plans in early 2021.

Rather than seeking final approval of that plan, Terra Carta modified it to a single apartment building with 348 units and the separate restaurant. But the changes didn't gain the plan enough fans from the public and the group shelved the proposal in January.

The city's planning and zoning board, which advises the city council on real estate development issues in town, will hold a public workshop about the revised plans on Nov. 28. It's set to begin at 7 p.m. at city hall, 1420 Miner St. No decisions or recommendations will be made at that gathering.