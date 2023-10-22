'Treat them like family': How a fourth-generation business has survived, thrived for 100 years

Business for well drillers Peter Snelten & Sons Inc., already was good and expected to get better because of an exploding residential market. That was the company forecast in 1964.

Aside from moving from Arlington Heights north to Wauconda in the early 1980s, not much has changed. Still family-owned and operated and now into the fourth generation, Snelten is observing its 100th year.

"Business is good and it keeps getting better," says Todd Snelten. The third-generation family member engineered water well systems for apartment complexes, shopping malls and other locations for about 40 years before retiring a few months ago.

Company founder Peter Snelten Sr. of Snelten and Sons Inc., drilling a water well on a job site. The company is celebrating 100 years. - Photo courtesy of Snelten and Sons, INC.

Records are spotty before 1955. But since then, Snelten has drilled 10,385 wells amounting to more than 2 million feet of "hole" and installed 29,510 pumps.

In 1955, Snelten & Sons drilled 101 wells. Although the suburban housing scene has changed considerably in the interim Snelten still drills about 75 wells a year. About 90% of the company's work, including equipment replacement, well rehab, service and other aspects, is residential in nature.

Attention to detail, quality work, all-hours availability and focus on customer service have been the company's reputation since the beginning.

"You've got to make sure you do right by people, treat them like family," says Ryan Snelten, 42. "Never sugar coat. Never lie."

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Ryan Snelten is the fourth generation at Snelten and Sons Inc., in Wauconda. The company is celebrating its 100th year.

Ryan, a fourth-generation Snelten, began managing daily operations a few years ago after the pandemic prompted his father and two uncles to retire. He started full-time in 1999 but his involvement in the family business was never in doubt.

"It was working with dad," he said of childhood memories. "They'd dig a well and we'd go play in a house under construction."

Peter Snelten Sr., Todd's grandfather, started the business in 1923 in his garage in Glenview. He was one of 25 children who grew up on a tulip farm and immigrated to the U.S. in 1920 from Rotterdam, Holland.

When their first business faltered, they researched as best they could and gave well drilling a go, according to Todd.

"He was a great entrepreneur," he said.

A water well being drilled by Peter Snelten and Sons Inc., circa 1938 in Glenview. - Photo courtesy of Snelten and Sons, INC.

Peter Sr., managed the growing business for 35 years until his untimely death in 1958, according to a company history. The company made a long anticipated move that year to larger and better quarters on Rand Road (Route 12) near Route 53 in Arlington Heights.

"His death prevented him from seeing this move, which spurred the business to greater heights," according to company literature.

In the mid-'60s, the "Brothers Four" -- John, Richard, Pete Jr., and Denny -- were the core of the business and each a craftsman in his own specialty, according to promotional material.

To keep pace with new housing demand, the company in the early 1980s moved to near routes 12 and 59 in Wauconda. The manicured grounds and highly organized work spaces inside are not what you might expect at a busy commercial business.

All aspects of the business, including management, pump repair and service and well drilling, always have been handled by family in house. Todd Snelten said when meeting customers he would mention he was the third generation and had the fourth with him.

"That usually gets us off on the right foot, he said.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Sharon Lins looks through picture boards she made for the 100th anniversary celebration of Snelten and Sons Inc., water well drilling company in Wauconda.

The staff of 16, including three in the office, are all family or related in some way. Ryan Snelten said a lot goes into the business and the work requires a certain demeanor.

"We're not social media influencers," he joked.

Long hours and six- or seven-day work weeks have not been unusual, family members say. There are six crews on duty: one drilling, four troubleshooting various situations and one chlorinating wells.

"I get calls all hours of the night," Ryan Snelten said. "I'll be out doing something and say, 'I've got to go.'"

Snelten family members gather for a portrait at a recent celebration of the 100th anniversary of Peter Snelten & Sons Inc., in Wauconda. - Courtesy of Laura Baker Photography

On average, a well can cost between $11,000 and $15,000 depending on its depth, size of the equipment and distance of the supply line, according to Ryan Snelten. As in many businesses, prices are up noticeably from pre-pandemic levels.

What don't people understand about water?

"That's it's a natural resource and it's (supply) out of our hands," he said. "Water moves like the veins on your hand. It's an educated guess the first day but we drill in formation."