Fox Valley Orthopedics expands to Yorkville

Fox Valley Orthopedics has expanded into Kendall County. Community residents now can receive comprehensive treatment and physical therapy at the new Yorkville location. Spine surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Jacoby, sports medicine specialist Dr. Robert Matlock, and podiatrist Dr. Joanna Chura are accepting new patients at the site.

The group was founded in 1974 by two orthopedic surgeons and the practice has grown to include 22 physicians focused on the complete continuum of musculoskeletal medicine at eight locations in Algonquin, Barrington, Elgin, Geneva, and Yorkville. Specialties include foot/ankle, hand/wrist, joint replacement, spine, sports medicine, pain management, rheumatology, and internal medicine. Hand and foot specialists also will join the Yorkville location in the near future.

The site also includes physical therapy services with state-of-the-art equipment and licensed therapists trained in the treatment of the musculoskeletal system. FVO-PT has 10 locations in Algonquin, Aurora, Barrington, Elgin, Geneva, Huntley, and now Yorkville.

For more information, call (630) 584-1400 or visit FVOrtho.com.