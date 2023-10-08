The Biz Week That Was: Cloudy economic forecast, new restaurants and lots of pumpkins

Economist Robert Genetski shared a cloudy forecast at the 20th annual Cornerstone National Bank & Trust Company Economic Breakfast at The Cotillion Banquets in Palatine. Genetski is a teacher, columnist and author of several books, including "Rich Nation, Poor Nation: Why Some Nations Prosper While Others Fail." He predicted the economy would decline by 1% in 2024, while housing prices increase by 3%, and oil prices hit $60 a barrel.

A new Tropical Smoothie Cafe is open at 927 S. Rand Road in Lake Zurich. It's owner Gina Williams' third Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchise. She is working on having a fourth location at 444 E. Golf Road in Schaumburg up and running by year's end. Williams' other locations are in Crystal Lake, which opened three years ago, and Lake in the Hills, which opened two years ago.

East of Route 176 on the edge of Crystal Lake and Prairie Grove, a 110-year-old barn on a sprawling 65-acre landscape of grass and trees is the new home of the Crystal Creek Farm Venue, at 2025 Route 176, Crystal Lake. The facility officially will open in the spring. It features a temperature-controlled barn that can seat up to 250 guests and a gazebo that overlooks a pond. Owner Barb Weidner envisions the venue being used for weddings, corporate events, fundraisers, family reunions and quinceañeras.

Breaking Bread is now serving a full menu of breakfast sandwiches, new coffees, teas and breakfast bakery goods at the train station in downtown Crystal Lake. Originally located at 230 W. Virginia St. in Crystal Lake, the sandwich shop opened in the train station at 70 E. Woodstock Ave., in September. Owner Chris Plazak and his wife and co-owner, Teri, said they moved there because they wanted to get more foot traffic and to be involved in community events in downtown.

Illinoisans can brag about being the nation's No. 1 pumpkin provider. Raghela Scavuzzo, associate director of food systems development at the Illinois Farm Bureau, says this year's crop will weigh at least 650 million pounds. In 2021, 652 million pounds of the gourd were gathered, according to the Agriculture Department's Census of Agriculture, more than the next five states combined.