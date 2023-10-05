Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens in Lake Zurich

The Tropical Smoothie Cafe at 927 S. Rand Road in Lake Zurich is now open. Courtesy of Gina Williams

The staff at the new Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Lake Zurich, which is the third location opened by owner Gina Williams, right. Courtesy of Gina Williams

A new Tropical Smoothie Cafe is now open at 927 S. Rand Road in Lake Zurich.

Owner Gina Williams said the cafe quietly opened Sept. 22 and is in the midst of weekly promotions to celebrate its grand opening.

Williams said having a soft opening and several days of training helped the staff, including high school and college students, get comfortable.

"It takes time to get used to the volume we do," she said.

Williams is no food service rookie.

The Lake Zurich location is the third Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchise she's opened, and she is working on having a fourth -- at 444 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, up and running by the end of the year.

Williams' other locations are in Crystal Lake, which opened three years ago, and Lake in the Hills, which opened two years ago.

Before franchising, Williams worked 17 years at Weber Grill Restaurants including as the company's vice president of operations. She said her tenure there ended due to downsizing.

"It ended up being the best thing that ever happened to me," said Williams, of Cary. "I'm able to be closer to home, and with young kids, it was important to me to have more freedom and flexibility in my schedule."

Williams said the early response from the Lake Zurich community has been positive, including an outpouring of support on social media when she announced the opening.

"So many people have reached out with words of encouragement," Williams said. "It's a warm, fuzzy feeling."

This Saturday, customers can buy a smoothie for $2.99 with purchase of an entree.