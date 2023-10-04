Gambling and groceries: Caputo's adding terminals to Mount Prospect market

Mount Prospect's recently opened downtown grocery store will offer shoppers gambling to go along with the standard fare of produce, meats, cheeses, prepared foods and packaged goods.

Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets, 215 E. Prospect Ave., recently received a video gambling license. It submitted a petition to Mayor Paul Hoefert in June, and the village waived its requirement that liquor licensees operate for at least 12 months before being approved for video gambling.

The Illinois Gaming Board approved a two-year video gambling license for the establishment in July.

Village staff met with representatives from Gold Rush Amusement to review the proposed setup.

Caputo's already offers video gambling at its stores in Addison, Bloomingdale, Carol Stream, Elmwood Park, Hanover Park, Naperville and South Elgin.

Caputo's representatives told the Mount Prospect village board there have been no issues with the other locations.

Hoefert said the grocer has been "incredibly well received."

"I don't think there is a day that goes by that people don't comment on our new fresh market downtown," he said. "And I think it's only going to get better and better."

The layout will include five gambling machines and one payment machine. The gambling area will be limited to people 21 years and older.

A permanent 7-foot wall will separate the area from other parts of the store. It will obstruct the view while still allowing employees to monitor the area. The terminals will be located behind the customer service desk and across from the bistro where alcoholic beverages are served.

No lighting or sounds from the machines will be visible or audible outside the gambling area.

The store, located in the Maple Street Lofts apartment complex, had been eagerly anticipated by residents and village officials. Its opening was delayed by supply chain issues and challenges with hiring staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. Doors eventually opened May 3.