Buffalo Wild Wings teams up with children's charities

This fall, Buffalo Wild Wings will raise more than $1 million to deliver on its mission to "help build communities where all kids can thrive, compete and belong to a team."

Donations will benefit the Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation and go toward supporting hundreds of organizations nationwide.

Locally, Buffalo Wild Wings is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Elgin, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dundee Township in Carpentersville, and the Children's Heart Foundation in Northbrook. Any patron who donates $5 to the campaign at the register will receive a coupon for six free Boneless wings to redeem at the next visit.

"The Team Up for Kids Campaign is a time when our restaurants and our guests come together to support kids in their community and across the country," said Stuart Brown, executive director of Inspire Brands Foundation. "We are proud to partner with local organizations who make such a great impact, like those in the Arlington Heights area."

Guests can visit any Buffalo Wild Wings through Oct. 31 and donate $5. Donations also can be made online at foundation.buffalowildwings.com.