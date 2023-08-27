BizWeek: Arlington Heights gets lobbying help; a new look for former Rohrman site

Village hires lobbyists over Bears stadium

As Springfield negotiations over Bears legislation begin to ramp up, Arlington Heights officials Monday hired lobbyists who could influence how big of a cut of revenue the village gets from a proposed stadium redevelopment.

Former Rohrman site gets new dealership

The former Rohrman car dealership site in Buffalo Grove is about to roar again with a new Tesla dealership, along with retail and multi-family residential development.

Wheeling restaurant shut down suddenly

Wheeling's Buca di Beppo restaurant has unexpectedly shut down, village officials confirmed Tuesday.

Shopping center getting new neighbor

Concrete work is underway as part of a passive park planned on a vacant lot next to the Vernon Hills Town Center at routes 45 and 21.

Congressman tries to address plant odors

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi recently sent letters to two federal agencies asking them to inspect the Smithfield Foods meat processing facility in St. Charles because of increasing complaints from residents about the plant's foul odors.

A replacement at Streets of Woodfield

Dickey's Barbecue Pit didn't make it all the way through its first summer at Streets of Woodfield, but Dave & Buster's is on its way to fill the vacancy of the Schaumburg shopping center's former Gameworks.

Village aims TIF at new site

Buffalo Grove is starting to see the impact of using tax increment financing funds to redevelop the Town Center shopping center into $50 million mixed-use project called The Clove. Now the village is ready to deploy the same economic development tool to transform its Dundee Road corridor.

Bird's Nest flying to the suburbs

For years, customers have been begging the owners of a Lincoln Park sports bar to bring their award-winning chicken wings to the suburbs. Finally, next Monday, Bird's Nest will land in Arlington Heights.

School district offers to buy sites

Elgin Area School District U-46's offers to buy two properties for future schools were accepted.