Tesla dealership, apartments part of big plan for Rohrman site in Buffalo Grove

This rendering shows proposed multifamily dwellings on the former Rohrman property in Buffalo Grove. Courtesy of the Village of Buffalo Grove

This is a rendering of the proposed mixed-use development anchored by a new Tesla dealership on the former Rohrman property on Dundee Road in Buffalo Grove. Courtesy of the Village of Buffalo Grove.

The former Rohrman auto dealership site in Buffalo Grove is about to be shocked back to life.

A proposed new Tesla dealership for the long vacant site at 915-945 Dundee Road would drive a 16-acre mixed-use residential and retail development.

The village board enthusiastically referred the plan Monday to the planning and zoning commission, with trustees and village staff members celebrating the possibility of the long-awaited redevelopment of the site.

"This site was the number one complaint of our residents," said Buffalo Grove Trustee Frank Cesario, alluding to the property's troubled history following the folding of the car dealerships more than a decade ago.

Village President Eric Smith called it a historic meeting, saying, "My goal and everyone's goal up here is to make Buffalo Grove the envy of Illinois and to attract people who want to live here and attract businesses that want to invest here. And tonight is a very positive step toward that."

Community Development Director Nicole Woods called it part of a new chapter in the history of the village.

Louis Schriber III, CEO of the Shorewood Development Group, which is under contract to purchase the site, told the village board Monday, "It will be a full-service sales and delivery 50,000-square-foot new prototype from Tesla."

The remainder of the development would include 30,000-40,000 square feet of new retail. Shorewood also plans to partner with Double Eagle Development on a 197-unit luxury rental residential development.

Shorewood plans to demolish the two existing buildings on the east side of the site to make way for the new franchise and service/repair center.

Schriber has a proven track record in Buffalo Grove, with the Shops of Buffalo Grove at Deerfield Parkway and Milwaukee Avenue.