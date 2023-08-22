'No notice': Buca di Beppo closes after more than 25 years on Wheeling's Restaurant Row

Wheeling's Buca di Beppo restaurant has unexpectedly shut down after more than two decades of service, village officials confirmed Tuesday.

The restaurant, at 604 N. Milwaukee Ave., closed for good Monday, Village Administrator Jon Sfondilis said.

"The village was given no notice or other information," Sfondilis said.

Calls to the restaurant were answered Tuesday by a recording that said the restaurant is permanently closed.

"We thank all of our guests for their loyalty," the recording states.

A Buca di Beppo eatery on Rush Street in Chicago reportedly has closed, too. References to both restaurants have been removed from the restaurant chain's website, while information about locations in Lombard and Orland Park remains online.

Efforts to reach a company spokesman were unsuccessful.

A fixture on the northern end of Wheeling's Restaurant Row since 1997, Buca di Beppo was known for serving family-sized portions of chicken parmigiana, spaghetti and meatballs, baked ziti and other favorites.

The chain launched in 1993 in Minneapolis.

Village officials hope the restaurant building won't go unused for long.

"While we regret this corporate decision, we are working with other restaurateurs to add a new and intriguing restaurant to Wheeling's Restaurant Row," Economic Development Director Len Becker said.