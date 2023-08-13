BizWeek: Cafe set to replace diner; Citigroup adds space in Schaumburg
New cafe to replace well-known diner
A mother and daughter are teaming up to open Café on the Grove, a high-end breakfast and lunch spot, in place of the former Gus' Diner in Rolling Meadows.
Citigroup moving into Schaumburg
Global banking firm Citigroup will occupy 49,400 square feet across two floors at the Schaumburg Corporate Center, leading the way among recent successes high-end office properties in the village have had in attracting new tenants in the post-pandemic market.
Restaurant to move into new building
Bibibop Asian Grill will move into a newly constructed retail building on Palatine Road in Arlington Heights, in what is the latest sign of revitalization of the Southpoint Shopping Center.
Kimchi maker on way to Des Plaines
A Chicago kimchi manufacturer is relocating to Des Plaines.
Brewery scores zoning victory
The owners of Obscurity Brewery accomplished the first step in obtaining a zoning change for property they bought west of the brewery. The Elburn Plan Commission on Aug. 1 voted to recommend the change to the village board.
Oakbrook Center adding to food court
Two new restaurants in Oakbrook Center's food court give mall shoppers a taste of Nashville and Hawaii.
Factory site could get townhouses
A developer wants to build 70 townhouses where the former Siemens-Furnas factory complex was in Batavia.
Restart sought for farmers market
After putting a pause on its farmers market this year, Barrington is talking about revving up the concept by hiring a contractor to run it in 2024.
Dining spot opens
Lincoln House & Co. Coffee and Wine Bar in Huntley -- which also serves food, wine and other alcoholic beverages -- quietly opened last month.