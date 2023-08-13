BizWeek: Cafe set to replace diner; Citigroup adds space in Schaumburg

Chicago-based Glenstar Properties has completed 12 office leases totaling 154,000 square feet at its Schaumburg Corporate Center, a three-building, 1 million-square-foot office complex at the corner of Meacham and Higgins roads in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Taylor Johnson

New cafe to replace well-known diner

A mother and daughter are teaming up to open Café on the Grove, a high-end breakfast and lunch spot, in place of the former Gus' Diner in Rolling Meadows.

Citigroup moving into Schaumburg

Global banking firm Citigroup will occupy 49,400 square feet across two floors at the Schaumburg Corporate Center, leading the way among recent successes high-end office properties in the village have had in attracting new tenants in the post-pandemic market.

Restaurant to move into new building

Bibibop Asian Grill will move into a newly constructed retail building on Palatine Road in Arlington Heights, in what is the latest sign of revitalization of the Southpoint Shopping Center.

Kimchi maker on way to Des Plaines

A Chicago kimchi manufacturer is relocating to Des Plaines.

Brewery scores zoning victory

The owners of Obscurity Brewery accomplished the first step in obtaining a zoning change for property they bought west of the brewery. The Elburn Plan Commission on Aug. 1 voted to recommend the change to the village board.

Oakbrook Center adding to food court

Two new restaurants in Oakbrook Center's food court give mall shoppers a taste of Nashville and Hawaii.

Factory site could get townhouses

A developer wants to build 70 townhouses where the former Siemens-Furnas factory complex was in Batavia.

Restart sought for farmers market

After putting a pause on its farmers market this year, Barrington is talking about revving up the concept by hiring a contractor to run it in 2024.

Dining spot opens

Lincoln House & Co. Coffee and Wine Bar in Huntley -- which also serves food, wine and other alcoholic beverages -- quietly opened last month.