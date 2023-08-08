One alderman can't stop kimchi factory from relocating to Des Plaines

A company that makes kimchi wants to move into this vacant building at 984 Lee St. in Des Plaines. Courtesy of Des Plaines

A Chicago kimchi manufacturer's plan to relocate to Des Plaines got a green light from officials in that suburb Monday.

After two months of discussions, The city council approved a conditional use permit that allows 5000 Years Foods to operate at 984 Lee St.

The building last was occupied by Illinois Carpet and Drapery, which closed in 2022.

Kimchi originated in Korea and consists of pickled and fermented cabbage or other vegetables, herbs and spices. It can be eaten as a condiment or a side dish or used as an ingredient.

At public meetings in June and July, some aldermen voiced concerns about 5000 Years Foods' operation, particularly whether the ingredients or the manufacturing process might create odors the public would deem unpleasant.

In response, the company's attorney tried to assure critics that odors would be minimal. He explained that Kimchi is made cold in sealed containers using raw vegetables, unlike other foods that require boiling, baking or other aromatic cooking methods.

Some Des Plaines officials even visited the current plant on Chicago's Northwest Side to personally check for odors or other issues.

As a condition of the permit, 5000 Years Foods must submit to quarterly health and sanitation inspections for the first two years of operations. It also must meet odor and noise standards.

The Lee Street building is in Alderman Colt Moylan's 2nd Ward, and he supported the plan Monday, as did six other aldermen. The only opponent was 4th Ward Alderman Dick Sayad.

"I think we're tapping a problem that's going to blossom out," Sayad said before the vote. "I hope I'm wrong."