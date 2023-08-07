Lincoln House & Co. Coffee and Wine Bar opens in Huntley

Lincoln House & Co. Coffee and Wine Bar opened last month in Huntley. Claire O'Brien/Shaw Local News Network

Lincoln House & Co. Coffee and Wine Bar in Huntley -- which also serves food, wine and other alcoholic beverages -- quietly opened last month, but its owners are planning a grand opening event this month aimed at boosting its name.

The Huntley Chamber of Commerce shared in a Facebook post that there will be a ribbon cutting and grand opening at 4 p.m. Aug. 11.

Savannah Lincoln, one of the Lincoln House owners, said she hopes the grand opening will put the new coffee shop on people's radars. The shop opened on July 12 at 11808 Main St.

"We've had a very, very soft opening," Lincoln said. "Our hope is after the grand opening, more people will know we're here."

The Lincoln family owns other businesses in the Huntley area, such as Lincoln Farmstead, a wedding venue along Route 47.

Lincoln said the space on Main Street became available late last year, which previously was the location of Manny's Gelato and Cafe. Lincoln said renovations to the space lasted from February to July of this year.

While much of the menu focuses on beverages commonly found in coffee shops, the coffee shop also serves wine. Wine isn't the only alcoholic drink on the menu; Lincoln said they serve beer from local breweries and cocktails such as mimosas and espresso martinis.

The coffee shop also has a food menu, which includes items such as avocado toast, paninis and salads. Lincoln said the shop has an all-day menu. However, the kitchen is closed from 2 to 5 p.m. and 30 minutes before Lincoln House closes.

Lincoln said customers who visit during the afternoon kitchen closure can purchase baked goods. The closure is to reset the kitchen ahead of evening rushes.

Lincoln is enthusiastic about Lincoln House & Co. and is eager to see the business thrive.

"We are extremely excited to be in this space," Lincoln said. "We really look forward to growing with the community."