Warrenville's Regal Cantera closed, reopening next week as Cinemark theater

The Regal Theater in Warrenville closed this week, but it's set to reopen next week as the Cinemark Cantera Warrenville and XD. Daily Herald file photo

"Barbenheimer" has been put on hold in Warrenville.

City officials announced the Regal Cantera movie theater closed this week, which the company confirmed through an alert on its website.

But local fans still eager to see "Barbie," "Oppenheimer" and other summer blockbusters won't have long to wait. The theater at 28250 Diehl Road is scheduled to reopen next week as the Cinemark Cantera Warrenville and XD.

On social media, city officials said the theater was closed temporarily "to undergo some improvements." The Cinemark website has a note saying the theater will reopen Tuesday.

"Hello, Warrenville -- we can't wait to meet you!" reads the greeting on the Cinemark website. "Cinemark is proud to be the newest member of your community."

According to the Cinemark website, the theater will offer luxury loungers, concessions and a menu with chicken tenders, wings, mozzarella sticks and more. There will be 17 auditoriums, including the Cinemark XD theater featuring a wall-to-wall screen and state-of-the-art surround sound system.

The theater originally opened in 1998 as the AMC Cantera 30.